Entertainment
Her WeHo comeback at Boystown 1981 in unincorporated West Hollywood
Welcome to West Hollywood Boystown! The year is 1981, and if you were a (mostly white) gay man looking for entertainment in the unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, informally known as West Hollywood, then you were spoiled Choose from a long list of late-night gay bars, nightclubs, restaurants, bathhouses and gay-owned businesses that cater to gay-gay-gay!
The image you see above, shared by WeHo history buff Mark Donnell, shows a double ad from a Data Boy magazine in 1981, which was one of the gay rags you could find at local WeHo businesses stacked next to an issue of Frontiers Magazine. The map names long-gone places that will never be known to young people today, but never forgotten by those of a certain age who were lucky enough to frequent these old WeHo haunts. This was a time before Boystown became part of the more inclusive LGBT Rainbow District we know today.
There were bars and dance clubs:
We look at the Four Star Saloon which used to be located at 8857 Santa Monica Boulevard where Micky’s WeHo is now located. Micky’s has been around for over 30 years. Who here remembers the Four Star?
The Rusty Nail bar was located at 7994 Santa Monica Blvd, eventually becoming the recently defunct FUBAR WeHo. The Rusty Nail was last documented in 1984. Many remember this place as Rafters before it became FUBAR. There is a new bar currently in the works at 7994 by the owners of FUBAR, but it probably won’t open for another year or so.
The Eagle was a leather bar located east of Fairfax Avenue at 7654 Santa Monica Blvd. Evidence of its existence has completely disappeared. It’s now a bakery sandwiched between a nail salon and a Thai massage parlor, which is damn heartbreaking.
The Nu-Town Saloon/Sutter’s Place at 8265 Santa Monica Boulevard is now a Village Cleaners.
The Spike was a Levi’s and leather bar that turned into a cleaned up, upscale Winston’s Bar. Alas, it didn’t last. The space currently seems empty.
There was Studio One at 652 N. LaPeer Drive, which was completely demolished two years ago to make way for a giant hotel and retail space by developer Faring. However, it continues to be a wasteland with overgrown weeds and occasional homeless encampments. Why is it taking so long?
The Odyssey at 8471 Beverly Boulevard was actually located in Los Angeles on the city limits of West Hollywood. According to the ad, it was newly opened in 1981. It now houses retail space that houses a Kid’s Playhouse, Lenscrafters, Fed-EX, and an AT&T store.
We have the Blue Parrot bar with its giant panoramic windows. The bird was replaced by Revolver Video Bar, which was replaced by East West Lounge, then replaced by Revolver Video Bar, which is currently the case today.
The only West Hollywood bar still standing on this 1981 list is Mother Lode, which was established in 1979. Mother Lode has been upgraded and looks very different from its original ’80s version, but for the most part it has managed to stay Mother Lode.
There were the gay-owned clothing stores, the restaurant retail spaces:
The Sports Locker was located at 8853 Santa Monica Boulevard. This retail space is the current headquarters of Block Party WeHo, known for offering overpriced slut clothes and tacky rainbow gay clothes under the guise of the world’s largest gay store. 8853 is actually more affectionately known as the former home of a Different Light bookstore.
The PX clothing store catered to gay men (mostly white, which was a sign of the times). It is now an unmarked building that actually houses a Matthew Marks Gallery.
Oldtimers fondly remember Prime Cuts as a record store that bought, resold, and traded vinyl. It’s now another massage parlor in West Hollywood
Located at 8720 Santa Monica Boulevard, The Gauntlet, also known as Gauntlet Enterprises, was a piercing company founded by Jim Ward. It is considered the first company of its kind in the United States and some say it was the start of the piercing industry. Eventually, Gauntlet opened stores in San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, as well as a franchise in Paris. It was located upstairs in 665, which is now a mostly straight sex shop called Endless Romance.
Yukon Mining Co. was a comfort food restaurant that catered to drag queens, male hustlers and everything in between. This space is now an unattractive retail in the lower/upper condo redevelopment.
===
A different version of the same ad appears online, also from Data-Boy magazine and appears to date back to the same period in WeHo Boystown.
The second ad adds the County Seat bar which operated from 1979 to 1984 at 8228 Santa Monica Blvd. It would become the home of the beloved Gold Coast Bar, which operated until September 2020. It is now the newly opened and overpriced OR Bar, which people love and love to hate despite only being open during a hot second.
The Hair Exchange “where boys like boys” at 7310 1/2 Santa Monica Blvd was only open for one year from 1980 to 1981 according to Queer Maps. It was located in the same mall as the Yukon Mining Co.
Then there’s Hunter’s Cocktail Bar located at 7511 Santa Monica Blvd., which was documented from 1981 to 2000 by One Archives. The space is now a Mexican bar called Las Perlas Mezcal y Cerveza which is east of Gardner Street and across from Astro Burger.
Strange Cards documents Data-Boy Magazine at 7512 Santa Monica Blvd (now a contractor for BDS Sheet Metal & AC Inc), as a gay entertainment magazine launched in 1968 by Data-Boy Instant Press, an early computerized printing service owned by Saul “Fat Shirley” Sufran. Billy Eye, who covered the underground Punk, New Wave and East LA music scene in Los Angeles for Data-Boy magazine, said the magazine’s namesake comes from Sufron’s Yiddish mother who cheered him on with, Dat a boy.
The magazine was provided for free in various bars and LGBT hangouts. Primarily advertising for local bars, clubs and services, it also included reviews of plays and films. In the late 1970s and 1980s it expanded to Northern California and the two publications were bound back to back with proper numbering for each. This ended in the mid-1980s when the publishing address changed to Los Angeles and the magazine was called California Data-Boy, combining the entire state into one periodical. The additional address found at 7626 Santa Monica Blvd (formerly a Chabad thrift store) was for Data-Boy – An Entertainment Magazine, circulated May 23, 1985 through September 17, 1992.
To learn more about queer maps, visit: https://queermaps.org/
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/flashback-to-fun-things-to-do-in-west-hollywood-boystown-circa-1981/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Her WeHo comeback at Boystown 1981 in unincorporated West Hollywood
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi receives ASEAN Secretary General Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi
- To Eliminate Consumer Messaging Friction, More Businesses Are Entering The Matrix
- Ohio State football vs. Georgia Score Predictions: Can the Buckeyes Best Beat the Bulldogs?
- France, UK join list of countries imposing COVID restraints | coronavirus pandemic news
- Designer Louise Kennedy capitalizes on the post-Covid comeback of sartorial occasions The Irish Times
- Putin invites Xi Jinping to visit Russia
- Turkey and Israel in Green Energy Partnership – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- Robert Dowling, former Hollywood Reporter editor, dies at 83
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Antofagasta, Chile world News
- China-Pakistan relations: All-weather partnership through stormy times
- Donald Trump’s tax returns released by Democrats to US Congress