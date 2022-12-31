Her WeHo comeback at Boystown 1981 in unincorporated West Hollywood

Welcome to West Hollywood Boystown! The year is 1981, and if you were a (mostly white) gay man looking for entertainment in the unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, informally known as West Hollywood, then you were spoiled Choose from a long list of late-night gay bars, nightclubs, restaurants, bathhouses and gay-owned businesses that cater to gay-gay-gay!

The image you see above, shared by WeHo history buff Mark Donnell, shows a double ad from a Data Boy magazine in 1981, which was one of the gay rags you could find at local WeHo businesses stacked next to an issue of Frontiers Magazine. The map names long-gone places that will never be known to young people today, but never forgotten by those of a certain age who were lucky enough to frequent these old WeHo haunts. This was a time before Boystown became part of the more inclusive LGBT Rainbow District we know today.

There were bars and dance clubs:

We look at the Four Star Saloon which used to be located at 8857 Santa Monica Boulevard where Micky’s WeHo is now located. Micky’s has been around for over 30 years. Who here remembers the Four Star?

The Rusty Nail bar was located at 7994 Santa Monica Blvd, eventually becoming the recently defunct FUBAR WeHo. The Rusty Nail was last documented in 1984. Many remember this place as Rafters before it became FUBAR. There is a new bar currently in the works at 7994 by the owners of FUBAR, but it probably won’t open for another year or so.

The Eagle was a leather bar located east of Fairfax Avenue at 7654 Santa Monica Blvd. Evidence of its existence has completely disappeared. It’s now a bakery sandwiched between a nail salon and a Thai massage parlor, which is damn heartbreaking.

The Nu-Town Saloon/Sutter’s Place at 8265 Santa Monica Boulevard is now a Village Cleaners.

The Spike was a Levi’s and leather bar that turned into a cleaned up, upscale Winston’s Bar. Alas, it didn’t last. The space currently seems empty.

There was Studio One at 652 N. LaPeer Drive, which was completely demolished two years ago to make way for a giant hotel and retail space by developer Faring. However, it continues to be a wasteland with overgrown weeds and occasional homeless encampments. Why is it taking so long?

The Odyssey at 8471 Beverly Boulevard was actually located in Los Angeles on the city limits of West Hollywood. According to the ad, it was newly opened in 1981. It now houses retail space that houses a Kid’s Playhouse, Lenscrafters, Fed-EX, and an AT&T store.

We have the Blue Parrot bar with its giant panoramic windows. The bird was replaced by Revolver Video Bar, which was replaced by East West Lounge, then replaced by Revolver Video Bar, which is currently the case today.

The only West Hollywood bar still standing on this 1981 list is Mother Lode, which was established in 1979. Mother Lode has been upgraded and looks very different from its original ’80s version, but for the most part it has managed to stay Mother Lode.

There were the gay-owned clothing stores, the restaurant retail spaces:

The Sports Locker was located at 8853 Santa Monica Boulevard. This retail space is the current headquarters of Block Party WeHo, known for offering overpriced slut clothes and tacky rainbow gay clothes under the guise of the world’s largest gay store. 8853 is actually more affectionately known as the former home of a Different Light bookstore.

The PX clothing store catered to gay men (mostly white, which was a sign of the times). It is now an unmarked building that actually houses a Matthew Marks Gallery.

Oldtimers fondly remember Prime Cuts as a record store that bought, resold, and traded vinyl. It’s now another massage parlor in West Hollywood

Located at 8720 Santa Monica Boulevard, The Gauntlet, also known as Gauntlet Enterprises, was a piercing company founded by Jim Ward. It is considered the first company of its kind in the United States and some say it was the start of the piercing industry. Eventually, Gauntlet opened stores in San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, as well as a franchise in Paris. It was located upstairs in 665, which is now a mostly straight sex shop called Endless Romance.

Yukon Mining Co. was a comfort food restaurant that catered to drag queens, male hustlers and everything in between. This space is now an unattractive retail in the lower/upper condo redevelopment.

===

A different version of the same ad appears online, also from Data-Boy magazine and appears to date back to the same period in WeHo Boystown.

The second ad adds the County Seat bar which operated from 1979 to 1984 at 8228 Santa Monica Blvd. It would become the home of the beloved Gold Coast Bar, which operated until September 2020. It is now the newly opened and overpriced OR Bar, which people love and love to hate despite only being open during a hot second.

The Hair Exchange “where boys like boys” at 7310 1/2 Santa Monica Blvd was only open for one year from 1980 to 1981 according to Queer Maps. It was located in the same mall as the Yukon Mining Co.

Then there’s Hunter’s Cocktail Bar located at 7511 Santa Monica Blvd., which was documented from 1981 to 2000 by One Archives. The space is now a Mexican bar called Las Perlas Mezcal y Cerveza which is east of Gardner Street and across from Astro Burger.

Strange Cards documents Data-Boy Magazine at 7512 Santa Monica Blvd (now a contractor for BDS Sheet Metal & AC Inc), as a gay entertainment magazine launched in 1968 by Data-Boy Instant Press, an early computerized printing service owned by Saul “Fat Shirley” Sufran. Billy Eye, who covered the underground Punk, New Wave and East LA music scene in Los Angeles for Data-Boy magazine, said the magazine’s namesake comes from Sufron’s Yiddish mother who cheered him on with, Dat a boy.

The magazine was provided for free in various bars and LGBT hangouts. Primarily advertising for local bars, clubs and services, it also included reviews of plays and films. In the late 1970s and 1980s it expanded to Northern California and the two publications were bound back to back with proper numbering for each. This ended in the mid-1980s when the publishing address changed to Los Angeles and the magazine was called California Data-Boy, combining the entire state into one periodical. The additional address found at 7626 Santa Monica Blvd (formerly a Chabad thrift store) was for Data-Boy – An Entertainment Magazine, circulated May 23, 1985 through September 17, 1992.

To learn more about queer maps, visit: https://queermaps.org/