Entertainment
Kim Kardashian says she prays with her kids every day
Reality star Kim Kardashian broke down in tears during a recent podcast about the difficulties of co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West, but pointed out that she often prays with her children because she wants they have the most “normal” life possible.
On the “Angie Martinez Podcast IRL“, the 42-year-old mother of four and star of the E! reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, explained that not only does she make conversations with God a priority in her own life, but that she had taught her children the value of talking with God.
“I pray every night with my kids. Even though I’m, you know, out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together on FaceTime,” she said, referring to her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Her children expect her to pray with them regularly, Kardashian noted.
“They just like it,” she said. “They can’t go to bed without it.”
Kardashian, the controversial rapper’s ex-wife, said keeping calm is necessary to connect with God and there is always something to pray for.
“Health, happiness and calm, sometimes,” Kardashian said, describing her list of prayers.
“Calmness is my superpower. [But]Sometimes I need a little help in that area.”
Having been married three times, Kardashian, who calls herself a “hopeless romantic,” said she still hasn’t lost faith in God to lead her to someone she can love romantically.
“I believe in God, in love, in faith in everything, and he will bring me my perfect person,” she said.
Kardashian said she was grateful to God for her ability to handle stress well, even in the face of difficult obstacles in life.
“I think it’s fascinating that there’s a lot of hate and negative energy towards my family because we’re all really minding our own business. We’re all obsessed with each other and we’re like family. very close,” Kardashian said. .
“I don’t know where this energy came from or where it started. But, yet, we are definitely held responsible for a lot of things that aren’t even us.”
Kardashian said she’s felt some separation from “negative energy” since filing for divorce nearly two years ago from West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
“I started to feel this separation slowly. But, you know, I think [hateful energy from the public] will always follow me,” she said.
Kardashian said one of the most important things to her is protecting her children from exposure to public hatred.
“At home, my children don’t know anything about what’s going on [in] the outside world. I succeeded. I hold them by a thread. I’m so close it doesn’t happen. But, as long as it’s always like this, I’ll protect this to the ends of the earth for as long as I can,” Kardashian said.
“My kids don’t know anything. At school, my best friends are the teachers. So I know what’s going on at recess. I know what’s going on at lunchtime. I know what we’re talking about .Nothing the kids ever said anything to my kids.”
Kardashian said her daughter North has a TikTok account only on her phone.
“[My kids] are just not on social media. They see nothing. When things go down, I protect things around the house in terms of TVs and content that’s on,” she said, adding that protecting her children from the public often feels like a full-time job. .
During the podcast interview, Kardashian broke down in tears as she shared how difficult co-parenting has been for her, as her No. 1 priority is making sure her kids are okay.
Kardashian said her main priority is for her children to have the best experiences of their lives, just like her parents did for her to grow up.
She said she would “do anything to keep their lives as normal as possible”.
“[It’s] it’s worth it because I think, of course, I want to dissociate myself from the specific thoughts and things that are said because it’s not me,” Kardashian detailed.
“I might be going through something, but if we go to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what’s going on in the world, I gotta have that smile on. my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and pretend it’s nothing,” she continued.
“As soon as I put them down, I can have a good cry or text and do whatever I have to do,” she added.
Kardashian shared that she also learned to place less value on material objects after getting Fly in Paris of more than 10 million dollars worth of jewelry.
“It’s completely how I appreciated my importance by the things I had the cars I had. I had to have, as I thought it made me cooler,” she admitted.
“After having all of this stolen from me in Paris, I didn’t know I needed this lesson, but this lesson was so well received.”
Kardashian opened up about her faith in a 2018 interview with vogue, saying she starts her day with a Bible verse sent to a group chat by her mother. She said people on the group chat are responding to comments about the meaning of the verse.
“We are very Christian and our work ethic and discipline comes from so many years in Catholic school,” she said.
In 2019, People reported that Kardashian was baptized in an Orthodox ceremony in Armenia with her children.
While many Christians may disagree with some of Kardashian’s past actions or lifestyle choices, Kardashian said on the podcast that she has matured over the years. She said it was no longer all about satisfaction, but rather about trying to help others.
Nicole Alcindor is a journalist for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: [email protected]
To free Religious Freedom Updates
Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST free newsletter, sent twice a week by The Christian Post.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.christianpost.com/news/kim-kardashian-says-she-prays-daily-with-her-kids.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan phoned Saqib Nisar to have Tareens review plea dismissed: Aun Chaudhry
- Kim Kardashian says she prays with her kids every day
- Wofford men’s basketball coach McAuley quits
- Tennis-Kyrgios hits back at Hewitt after United Cup withdrawal
- Her WeHo comeback at Boystown 1981 in unincorporated West Hollywood
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi receives ASEAN Secretary General Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi
- To Eliminate Consumer Messaging Friction, More Businesses Are Entering The Matrix
- Ohio State football vs. Georgia Score Predictions: Can the Buckeyes Best Beat the Bulldogs?
- France, UK join list of countries imposing COVID restraints | coronavirus pandemic news
- Designer Louise Kennedy capitalizes on the post-Covid comeback of sartorial occasions The Irish Times
- Putin invites Xi Jinping to visit Russia
- Turkey and Israel in Green Energy Partnership – OpEd – Eurasia Review