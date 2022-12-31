Kim Kardashian says she prays with her kids every day

Reality star Kim Kardashian broke down in tears during a recent podcast about the difficulties of co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West, but pointed out that she often prays with her children because she wants they have the most “normal” life possible.

On the “Angie Martinez Podcast IRL“, the 42-year-old mother of four and star of the E! reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, explained that not only does she make conversations with God a priority in her own life, but that she had taught her children the value of talking with God.

“I pray every night with my kids. Even though I’m, you know, out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together on FaceTime,” she said, referring to her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Her children expect her to pray with them regularly, Kardashian noted.

“They just like it,” she said. “They can’t go to bed without it.”

Kardashian, the controversial rapper’s ex-wife, said keeping calm is necessary to connect with God and there is always something to pray for.

“Health, happiness and calm, sometimes,” Kardashian said, describing her list of prayers.

“Calmness is my superpower. [But]Sometimes I need a little help in that area.”

Having been married three times, Kardashian, who calls herself a “hopeless romantic,” said she still hasn’t lost faith in God to lead her to someone she can love romantically.

“I believe in God, in love, in faith in everything, and he will bring me my perfect person,” she said.

Kardashian said she was grateful to God for her ability to handle stress well, even in the face of difficult obstacles in life.

“I think it’s fascinating that there’s a lot of hate and negative energy towards my family because we’re all really minding our own business. We’re all obsessed with each other and we’re like family. very close,” Kardashian said. .

“I don’t know where this energy came from or where it started. But, yet, we are definitely held responsible for a lot of things that aren’t even us.”

Kardashian said she’s felt some separation from “negative energy” since filing for divorce nearly two years ago from West, who legally changed his name to Ye.

“I started to feel this separation slowly. But, you know, I think [hateful energy from the public] will always follow me,” she said.

Kardashian said one of the most important things to her is protecting her children from exposure to public hatred.

“At home, my children don’t know anything about what’s going on [in] the outside world. I succeeded. I hold them by a thread. I’m so close it doesn’t happen. But, as long as it’s always like this, I’ll protect this to the ends of the earth for as long as I can,” Kardashian said.

“My kids don’t know anything. At school, my best friends are the teachers. So I know what’s going on at recess. I know what’s going on at lunchtime. I know what we’re talking about .Nothing the kids ever said anything to my kids.”

Kardashian said her daughter North has a TikTok account only on her phone.

“[My kids] are just not on social media. They see nothing. When things go down, I protect things around the house in terms of TVs and content that’s on,” she said, adding that protecting her children from the public often feels like a full-time job. .

During the podcast interview, Kardashian broke down in tears as she shared how difficult co-parenting has been for her, as her No. 1 priority is making sure her kids are okay.

Kardashian said her main priority is for her children to have the best experiences of their lives, just like her parents did for her to grow up.

She said she would “do anything to keep their lives as normal as possible”.

“[It’s] it’s worth it because I think, of course, I want to dissociate myself from the specific thoughts and things that are said because it’s not me,” Kardashian detailed.

“I might be going through something, but if we go to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what’s going on in the world, I gotta have that smile on. my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and pretend it’s nothing,” she continued.

“As soon as I put them down, I can have a good cry or text and do whatever I have to do,” she added.

Kardashian shared that she also learned to place less value on material objects after getting Fly in Paris of more than 10 million dollars worth of jewelry.

“It’s completely how I appreciated my importance by the things I had the cars I had. I had to have, as I thought it made me cooler,” she admitted.

“After having all of this stolen from me in Paris, I didn’t know I needed this lesson, but this lesson was so well received.”

Kardashian opened up about her faith in a 2018 interview with vogue, saying she starts her day with a Bible verse sent to a group chat by her mother. She said people on the group chat are responding to comments about the meaning of the verse.

“We are very Christian and our work ethic and discipline comes from so many years in Catholic school,” she said.

In 2019, People reported that Kardashian was baptized in an Orthodox ceremony in Armenia with her children.

While many Christians may disagree with some of Kardashian’s past actions or lifestyle choices, Kardashian said on the podcast that she has matured over the years. She said it was no longer all about satisfaction, but rather about trying to help others.