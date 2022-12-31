Entertainment
Longtime ADA Seeking Utica Judgeship
UTICA — Longtime Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Grant J. Garramone has announced his candidacy for Utica City Court Judge. Garramone is running to fill the seat vacated by outgoing Judge Ralph J. Eannace. The election will take place in November 2023.
If elected, Garramone will follow in the footsteps of his father, Anthony J. Garramone, who served as a long-time Utica court judge. The Utica Courthouse is also named after Anthony Garramone.
“My prosecutorial, supervisory, and administrative experiences have prepared me to assume the duties and responsibilities of a Utica City Court Judge.” Garramone said in his announcement.
Garramone is the executive administrative assistant to Oneida County District Attorney Scott D. McNamara. Garramone manages the day-to-day operations of the attorney’s office, helps implement policies and procedures, and assists in the oversight of criminal investigations and prosecutions.
Garramone has been a member of the district attorney’s office since 1996 and served for decades as an assistant district attorney and prosecutor. He said he has prosecuted more than 1,000 cases in Oneida County and served as chief of the Narcotics Bureau and chief legal counsel for the Oneida County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Garramone also served as the Special Assistant United States Attorney from November 2001 to October 2022 at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York in Syracuse, where he assisted in the investigation of federal drug and firearm crimes. fire. Garramone has also been an adjunct professor of business law at the University of Utica since 2005.
A longtime resident of Oneida County, Garramone is a 1988 graduate of Utica Senior Academy, a 1989 graduate of Mohawk Valley Community College, a 1991 graduate of Utica College, and a 1994 graduate of Syracuse University College of Law. He lives in Utica with his wife, Laura Shea Garramone, and their three children.
Sources
2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/longtime-ada-to-seek-post-as-utica-judge,156453
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
