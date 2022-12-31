Hollywood Dayton closes the curtain on the 2022 season





Dayton, Ohio Unusually warm weather and fast track conditions brought the curtain down on the ninth season of Harness Racing at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway on Friday, December 30. After 70 days of racing, the 2022 live meet ended as the most successful at Dayton Raceways. Not only did the Southwest Ohio track host the richest card in state racing history, but the overall handful grew by $3.4 million from 2021. Four of the top five Single card handles have occurred during this year. was severed on October 1 when $1.2 million was wagered on the Hollywood Dayton program. We had a great meeting, noted racing director Jason Bluhm. We have riders to thank for that. Almost all the cards were full. Quality horses and full boxes only help with handling. Bluhm then thanked Race Secretary Gregg Keidel and the entire Dayton Raceway team for their hard work this season. Prizes were also awarded to the best driver and trainer of the meeting. Jeremy Smith has been named the 2022 Top Driver. In less than 730 starts, Smith has collected 149 wins and earned more than $1.2 million in prize money. In addition to being in the money 49% of his starts, the 42-year-old has maintained a .331 UDRS. To add to his impressive stats, Smith won the title with an impressive 40 win lead over his competitors. The title of Leading Trainer 2022 has been awarded to Jason Brewer. After sending 282 starters out the door, Brewer scored 45 wins, 47 second-place finishes and 47 third-place finishes. His horses have won over $546,000 on the stock market. Brewers father Jeff has won the roster title in the previous two years, making them the first father-son duo to win the honor. Stepping out in style on the final day of the 2022 Harness Racing Meet, Robert Again (Soup made to order) scored in the $24,000 Open Pace in a blazing new lifetime mark. Led by Josh Sutton, Robert Again left post five on alert. The 4-year-old gelding allowed Later Dudes, the very money favorite, to take the lead. Later Dudes set fractions in :26.3, :54.3 and 1:21.2 as Robert Again prepared in the pocket. Once the Lightning Lane gave way, Robert Again raced to the finish and stopped the clock in another effort of 1:49. Later, Dudes (Chris Page) held onto second place while Brookview Bullet (Jordan Ross) completed the trifecta. The victory marked the eighth of the year for Robert Again. The gelding has now reached table 16 of 23 seasonal starts. Although he didn’t race at age two, Robert Again bankrolled $170,769 in lifetime earnings. Robert Again is now conditioned by Adam Short for owner Frederick Linz. ROBERT ENCORE REPLAY Racing will resume after the Little Brown Jug in September 2023. For more information on the facility and live racing season, visit here. For full race results, Click here. by Ashley Daileyfor OHHA

