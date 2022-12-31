



CNN

—



Barbara Walters, the pioneering television journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent personalities in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93 years old.

Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not just for female journalists but for all women, Walters spokeswoman Cindi Berger told CNN in a statement.

Walters began her career in national broadcasting in 1961 as a reporter, writer and panelist for NBCs Today before being promoted to co-hdst in 1974. In 1976 Walters joined ABC News as a first female presenter of an evening news program.

On this network, Walters launched The Barbara Walters Specials and 10 Most Fascinating People before becoming co-host and correspondent for ABC News 20/20 in 1984. Along the way, she interviewed every state president and first ladies States since Richard and Pat Nixon.

For more than five decades, Walters was a name to be reckoned with, whether speaking with world leaders on news programs, in celebrity homes for his regular Barbara Walters specials, or on The View, a daytime talk show in which a diverse panel of women discuss the latest headlines.

Her shows, some of which she produced, were among the highest rated of their kind and spawned a number of imitators. Indeed, The View, which debuted in 1997, paved the way for American talk shows The Talk and The Chew, as well as entries such as Britains Loose Women and Norways Studio5.

Walters left The View in 2014, but remained a part-time contributor to ABC News for two years.

I knew it was time, Walters told CNN to Chris Cuomo at the time. I love all celebrations, it’s great, but in my heart, I thought, I want to leave while I’m still doing good work. Thus I’ll go.

Looking at the many women who had looked up to her throughout her career, Walters said they were her legacy.

How do you say goodbye to something like 50 years on television? she said in conclusion. What pride when I see all the young women who make and report the news. If I did anything to make that happen, that’s my legacy. From the bottom of my heart, to all of you who I have worked with and who have watched and been by my side, I can say: Thank you.

Walters was married four times, to business executive Robert Katz, producer Lee Guber and twice to entertainment mogul Merv Adelson. The second marriage to Adelson ended in 1992. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie, whom she and Guber adopted in 1968.

Walters was born on September 25, 1929 in Boston. Her father, Lou, was a nightclub owner and theater impresario, and young Barbara grew up around celebrities, which is why she never seemed fazed while interviewing them.

Walters graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1953.

Notoriously competitive, Walters was stubborn in her quest for important interviews, so much so that there were long-standing reports of a rivalry between her and another of ABC’s news stars, like Diane Sawyer, who joined the network in 1989. This included, most recently, jockeying to land the first interview with Caitlyn Jenner, which Sawyer conducted in 2015.

Walters, however, has been no slouch in terms of major interviews, including presidents, world leaders and just about every celebrity imaginable, with a well-deserved reputation for bringing his subjects to tears. Highlights included his 1999 interview with Monica Lewinsky which was watched by an average of 48.5 million viewers and a historic 1977 joint encounter with Egyptians Anwar Sadat and Israels Menachem Begin.

Walters’ first on-air job was on NBCs Today in the 1960s, where she reported what were then perceived to be women’s stories. In 1974, she was officially named co-presenter of the show. Two years later, she became, for a time, television’s best-known person when she left Today to join ABC as the first woman to co-anchor an evening newscast, signing on for a million dollars a year so surprising.

Although her tenure in the position was short-lived, co-anchor Harry Reasoner never liked her, she had the last laugh, remaining on the network for nearly four decades and co-hosting the show. 20/20 magazine (along with now-former colleague Hugh Downs), The View, and countless specials.

She was both ruthlessly parodied at the start of Saturday Night Live, Gilda Radner mocked her as the sometimes sulky, lavishly honored BabaWawa, with multiple Emmys, a Peabody and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sometimes viewed as brash, usually by men questioning her outspoken attitude, she could only shrug her shoulders in the face of criticism.

If it’s a woman, it’s caustic; if he is a man, he is authoritative. If it’s a woman, it’s pushy, if it’s a man, it’s aggressive in the best sense of the word, she once observed.