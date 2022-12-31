Indian censors demand changes to Shah Rukh Khan movie after swimsuit row

India’s Film Censorship Board has sparked outrage among stars and fans alike as it seeks to alter an upcoming film starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which has upset right-wing Hindu groups with a song sequence showing a actress dancing in a saffron colored monokini.

Saffron is a color often worn by Hindu holy men as well as lay followers of the religion. Over the years, the color has become associated with Hindutva, the doctrine adopted by Hindu supremacist groups.

The Central Board of Film Certification on Thursday advised the production company, Yash Raj Films, to make changes to parts of the film. Pathane and movie songs.

Pathane marks the return to the big screen of Khan, 57, after a four-year hiatus. The spy action thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is set to be released in India on January 25.

But the film has been embroiled in controversy ever since the song was released. Rank Besharam meaning “shameless color” from its soundtrack.

Right-wing Hindu groups and politicians say the film footage for Besharam Rank, in which Padukone wears the saffron swimsuit while dancing with Khan, is an insult to their faith.

Narottam Mishra, a member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and a minister in the Madhya Pradesh state government, threatened to ban Pathane on the highly objectionable song sequence, which he says was shot with a dirty mindset.

Members of right-wing groups burned effigies of the film’s stars and tore down its posters in cinemas during protests across the country.

Vishnu Gupta, who leads the right-wing Hindu Sena group, said Padukone had “insulted saffron, the color worn by our monks”.

If the film is released without the song being removed, it will not be allowed to shoot, there will be a protest, Mr Gupta said The National.

Mr Gupta hailed the censorship boards’ call for changes to the film, but many believe it is a fabricated controversy to target Khan and Bollywood, the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry which recently found itself in the crosshairs of the Hindu right.

Veteran actor Asha Parekh said the latest controversy reflected people’s narrow-mindedness.

The sole purpose of a film is entertainment. Now, if an actress wears orange, you ban her? I feel like we close our minds because we become too closed-minded, which is wrong. Bollywood has always been an easy target, Ms Parekh, 80, told a news channel.

Pahlaj Nihalani, former chairman of the censorship board, said a film could not be color-targeted and suggested it was done under government pressure.

This is completely targeted at Khan and there is public pressure. CBFC had to receive the call from the government to deal with the controversy.

“They purposely block the movie, but they can’t ask them to bring the revised version after they first approve it. There is no rule to ask the directors for the revision of the movie and send it back after certification, nor any rules about the dress colors for actors to follow, Mr. Nihalani said. The National.

It’s ridiculous that this is happening in the industry, he said.

Fans also called the board’s actions absurd and harassing the actors and filmmakers.

The political and religious agenda is completely irrelevant for the films. It’s high time to give people some creative independence and realize that movies are just for entertainment, said Bhumika Sood, a banker. The National.

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the teaser for their upcoming Bollywood film ‘Pathaan’. Photo: YouTube/FRJ

Bollywood, which produces more than 1,000 films a year, has always been the target of politicians whose attacks have become more frequent in recent years and even superstars are not spared.

India’s Hindu right accuses Bollywood of having mafia and Islamic extremist links and spreading the same ideology through films, especially those involving Muslim actors.

They claim Bollywood films are anti-Hindu and promote ‘love jihad’, a right-wing conspiracy theory that claims Muslim men lure young girls to convert them to Islam and the industry promotes nepotism and Urdu, a language associated with Muslims.

Earlier this year, actor Aamir Khan came under fire after right-wing groups alleged his film Lal Singh Chadhaa remake of Forrest Gumpmocked Hindu deities and demanded its ban.

Ms Padukone has previously been targeted for playing the role of a queen in a period drama, padmavati, which some right-wing groups said had twisted the story. She also declared her support for anti-government student protesters, drawing ire from the right.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone promoting her Hindi comedy film Cirkus in Mumbai. AFP

Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the board of censors, said Thursday that he was trying to strike a balance between audience sensitivity and creative expression.

We have remained true to this spirit in the certification of the film Pathane I repeat that our culture and our faith are grand, complex and subtle. In such a situation, it should be kept in mind that we should not do such a thing due to which we are unnecessarily drawn into a dispute, Joshi said.

On Friday, the release of the first Pakistani film to screen in India in over a decade appears to have been cancelled.

Maula Jattstarring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, two hugely popular actors in India, was slated for a limited release in Punjab state and Delhi, but faced protests from politicians and right-wing Hindu groups.

There has been no official statement as to why the film did not open as planned.

Pakistani artists have been a huge draw for Bollywood for decades, but were banned by artists’ unions from performing in the country after militant attacks in Kashmir that India blamed on Pakistan-backed insurgents.

