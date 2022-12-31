Remembering the artists, filmmakers, actors and writers we lost in 2022

So many giants of the arts world have passed away in 2022, here are some of the actors, writers, filmmakers, artists and performers who have passed away in the past year, listed chronologically below by the dates they died.

Sidney Poitier Evening Standard / Getty Images

Sidney Poitier: actor, activist and avant-garde favorite Poitier became a movie star in the 1950s. He was an outstanding actor, a committed activist and a beloved family member. He was also, frankly, a crush. Read the memory of Karen Grigsby Bates.

The director of “The Last Picture Show”, Peter Bogdanovich In a prolific career that spanned more than 50 years, the maverick writer, director, actor and film historian touched on every aspect of cinema from coming of age drama The last picture show to goofy comedies like What’s up doc. Read Elizabeth Blair’s memoir.

Actor and comedian Bob Saget Saget was a prominent presence on American television screens throughout the 1990s as father Danny Tanner on Full house and the host of America’s funniest home videos. Read the memory of James Doubek.

Andre Leon Talley Countess Jemal/Getty Images

Andr Leon Talley, titan of the fashion world Talley grew up in the Jim Crow South and discovered vogue magazine as a child at the public library. He became vogue‘s creative director and one of fashion’s most influential voices for decades. Listen to the It’s been a minute memory.

Bollywood darling Lata Mangeshkar Over the course of sixty years, Mangeshkar has recorded songs for more than 2,000 Indian films, giving voice to gentle and noble heroines on screen. Read the memory of Anastasia Tsioulcas.

Douglas Trumbull, visual effects magician of ‘2001’ and ‘Blade Runner’ Trumbull brought to life the impossible landscapes of 2001, A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner and Star Trek: The Movie. In the days before digital effects, these scenes had to be created physically, and Trumbull was the kid who figured out how. Read Bob Mondello’s memoir.

PJ O’Rourke Newspapers Express/Getty Images

Satirist PJ O’Rourke, panelist on NPR’s ‘Wait…Wait don’t tell me!’ The author, journalist and political satirist has written more than 20 books on a range of topics, from politics to cars, and he’s been a longtime panelist on NPR’s weekly quiz. Read Elizabeth Blair’s memento.

Photojournalist Sumy Sadurni The 32-year-old Spanish-Mexican freelance photojournalist was based in Kampala, Uganda. She was known for her gripping coverage across East Africa capturing the conflict as well as the essence of the region and its people. Read the memory of Grace Widyatmadja.

George Prez, famous cartoonist Over his four-decade career, Prez’s pencil was behind some of comics’ greatest heroes. He drew The Avengers and co-created The new Teen Titans, and in the mid-’80s, her Wonder Woman reboot took the superhero back to her Greek mythology origins. Read Emma Bowman’s memory

A poster depicting Shireen Abu Akleh Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images

Shireen Abu Akleh, veteran Al Jazeera journalist The highly respected journalist has spent decades covering Palestinian-Israeli conflicts for Al Jazeera’s Arabic service, including some of the most intense fighting of the second Intifada of the early 2000s. Read the story of Daniel Estrin and Bill Chappell.

Influential abstract visual artist Sam Gilliam Gilliam was a leading artist in the Washington Color School, a 1950s movement that emphasized large fields of color. He wanted to free his paintings from the limitations of canvases and frames. Read the memory of Anastasia Tsioulcas.

James Caan, a badass on screen and a craftsman of cinema Best known for his explosive turn as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and as a dying professional soccer player in the made-for-TV movie Brian’s Song, Caan has lent an eminently watchable machismo to dozens of movies and shows. Read the memory of Neda Ulaby and Bob Mondello.

Claes Oldenburg, creator of large-scale Pop Art Oldenburg’s enduring fascination was making prosaic objects like a lipstick, say, or a rubber stamp, or a hamburger, or a cherry perched on the end of a giant-scale spoon, and then put this work of art in public spaces. Read the memory of Anastasia Tsioulcas.

Nichelle Nichols Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek’ Nichols was one of the first black women to appear on a major television series, and her role as Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original television series was groundbreaking: an African-American woman whose name comes from Uhuru, the Swahili word for ” freedom “. Read the memory of Mandalit del Barco.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough He was a brave historian and public intellectual whose biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams won Pulitzers, and whose best-selling stories of American achievement were complemented by his work as a public television host and narrator. for popular films and documentaries. Read the memory of Neda Ulaby and Elizabeth Blair.

Bernard Shaw, longtime CNN anchor The anchor was a mainstay of CNN for more than 20 years, beginning with the network’s launch in 1980. In the years when many viewers began turning to CNN to watch breaking news unfold, it was often Shaw whom they saw on screen. Read the memory of Anastasia Tsioulcas.

Anne Garrels, longtime foreign correspondent for NPR Before coming to NPR in 1988, Garrels was ABC’s Moscow and Central America bureau chief. Garrels was known as an avid journalist willing to travel anywhere in the world at any time if the story demanded it. Read Lynne Neary’s memoir.

Jean-Luc Godard Larry Ellis/Getty Images

Director Jean-Luc Godard of the French New Wave The director and former “enfant terrible” of the French New Wave helped revolutionize popular cinema in the 1960s and spent the rest of his career pushing boundaries and reinventing the cinematic form. Read Bob Mondello’s memoir.

Angela Lansbury, beloved star of screen and stage Lansbury’s acting career spanned seven extraordinary decades. Although best known for her role in the long-running series, The Murder She Wroteshe had a brilliant career in film and on Broadway. Read Jeff Lunden’s memoir.

Hilary Mantel, author of “Wolf Hall” The British writer has written a trilogy of critically acclaimed historical novels about the life of Thomas Cromwell, one of Henry VIII’s most trusted advisers. Listen to a 2012 Fresh air interview with Mantel.

