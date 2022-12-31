Entertainment
Kody Brown warns other men: you don’t want to date Christine! She is a risk!
If Kody Brown can’t have Christine Brown, he doesn’t think anyone else should either.
That’s the main conclusion we’ve drawn from a preview of Part 2 of the Sister Wives season 17 tell-all special, which airs this Sunday on TLC.
According to Kody in this clip – which was posted online by People Magazine – any potential suitor should heed his warning when it comes to his spiritual ex-wife.
“I’m okay with her being like, look, ‘I’m not in good shape here. I have to move on,'” Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan in this footage of the decision. Christine last year to move back to Utah and get away from Kody.
“But what she’s actually doing is, ‘Break my baby’s heart. I don’t respect it. ‘Coward. I don’t respect it. ‘Choose favorites. I don’t respect it.
“Just name it, she s—-talked to me.”
It’s possible, of course, that Christine mentioned Kody because he’s an asshole, you know?
“Breaking up a marriage when you’re not in love, I understand. But to assuage her guilt, she blamed me for everything, including her children and Janelle’s children,” Kody continues in this clip.
“And therefore, combined with the issues of COVID, those relationships have been taken away from me, including – and this is the one I don’t understand – Janelle.”
Indeed, Janelle confirmed on the first part of the aforementioned special that she is also estranged from Kody.
Kody thinks Christine trashed him, calling him “mean” for example, in order to feel better about his decision.
“I get it. She has to do it so she can find another man who will trust her,” Kody actually says. “Because if she leaves a good man, most guys are going to be like, ‘That’s risky.'”
That’s not how things have gone so far, Christine said.
She’s been dating and the men she’s met are nothing like Kody – and that was awesome!
Elsewhere in that same clip, Christine explains how Kody felt it was “unattractive” for her to speak ill of his sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.
However, she saw what she did and said as nothing more than a “breakdown”.
“I told him that’s what he was talking about, that I was being mean to my sisters’ wives. I think it’s ridiculous,” she explains, adding:
“I said, ‘I don’t know what you mean.’ We dropped it and didn’t dig any further.
Christine, of course, left her spiritual union in November 2021; and now it looks like Janelle and Meri have done the same.
Sister Wives: One on One continues Sunday at 10/9c on TLC.
