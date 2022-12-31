‘Wonder Woman’ actor comments on viral video of restaurant fight





Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter posted a video similar to the fight at the restaurant. Actor Lynda Carter, who played ‘wonder woman‘ in the 1970s SCS series, posted a hilarious tweet, reacting to a fight in a restaurant in the United States a few days ago. Footage that has gone viral on social media shows a customer throwing a chair at a Waffle House employee in Austin, Texas, and she managed to push it away. The video was posted on Twitter and other social media platforms on December 22 and has been viewed over 1.5 million times. Waffle House patrons became aggressive after an argument and even threw punches, as seen in the video. Many users compared it to a WWE match. Ms Carter also reacted to the incident by sharing footage from an old episode of ‘Wonder Woman’ which shows her character destroying a wooden chair by punching it. “I trained at Waffle House,” the 71-year-old tweeted. Her post was liked by 240,000 users and the accompanying clip has been viewed over 13 million times. “Non-stop legend,” one Twitter user commented. “You are a gift to the universe,” tweeted another. This might be the best celebrity comment of all time! Hello, madam!”, commented a third Internet user. Others called the comment “epic” and posted emojis showing the face with tears of joy. According to New York PostWaffle House patrons became angry at slow service and after an argument attacked restaurant workers. While the two-minute video was shared last week, the incident took place in 2021, the Post says the report. Featured Video of the Day Inside Amit Shah’s 2023 plan for Karnataka, BJP Footwork In Rival Heartland

