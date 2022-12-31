Approach Bollywood campaign urges people not to drink and drive on New Years Eve





Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, launched its original digital campaign Aaj Mere Paas Gadi Hai’ for not drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve. The digital campaign will run on social media until 1st January 2023. The digital campaign will give a social message of Dont Drink & Drive on New Years Eve. The campaign was launched focusing on witnessing road accidents and crime every year on New Years Eve. New Year due to drunk driving and drunks. Approach Bollywood was launched by Approach Entertainment Group.Approach Entertainment is an award-winning, fully-fledged celebrity management, film productions, commercial and corporate film productions, film marketing, events and entertainment marketing company with operations in Mumbai, New Delhi , Gurugram, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Goa and Dehradun. Approach Bollywood also used influencers in the campaign. Audiences can instantly connect with its Bollywood theme playing around the most successful film in Bollywood history Deewar starring Amitabh Bacchan & Shashi Kapoor. In his already launched first version, Amitabh Bacchan asks Aaj Mere Paas Gadi Hai, bangla hai, bank balance hai, even then i don’t drink & drive. In the second commercial which will be launched on the 31st evening, we have the famous Bollywood dialogue “kanoon ke haath bahut lambe hote hain” explaining that it is not good to drink and drive with the law will catch you in any way either. In the don’t drink and drive campaign, Approach Bollywood gives a social message for New Year’s Eve 2023. In another digital ad to be launched now, Veeru asks Basanti, “Don’t dance in front of these dogs. They create a scene after drinking Here Approach Bollywood gives a message of Dont Drink, Drive & don’t create a scene\. The social message of Dont Drink & Drive has been well integrated into the Approach Bollywoods digital campaign. Speaking of the new digital campaign, Sonu Tyagi, Founder, Approach Entertainment revealed“Drunk driving is very prevalent on New Years Eve. We want to save lives and innocent people who are sleeping on the road as they are most vulnerable on the 31st night. So we have also added the social message to the way bollywoodian.

