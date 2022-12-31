12 Best Actors To Replace Ezra Miller As The Flash

With Ezra Miller’s portrayal of The Flash about to come to an end as the new DCU takes center stage, there are plenty of talented actors who could fill in for him as the Scarlet Speedster.

Even though the flash is an intriguing film due to its multiversal connections, much of the conversation surrounding the film has focused on Miller’s controversies over the past few months. As a result, DC fans have revealed their favorite replacement actors for Miller amid a rumor that Warner Bros. already has someone in mind.

As newly appointed DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to usher in a new wave of Justice League actors in the mix, the dilemma of recasting Ezra Miller while the DCEU is underway is the least of fans’ worries as a fresh start is soon underway with these new actors.

1.) Alex Wolff

Neon

From his starring role as Spencer in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to his spooky work in Hereditary, Alex Wolff cemented his status as a rising star. The actor’s proven versatility should come in handy if he ever gets to play the DCU’s Barry Allen, given the complex nature of the character.

Wolff’s IMDB listing revealed he’s currently filming Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer after finishing production for A good person. With no future movie in sight (yet), bringing the actor on board as The Flash in the first wave of new DCU movies could further establish the shared universe that Gunn and Safran envision.

2.) Lucas to

SCS

Lucas Till is best known for his role as Havok in X-Men: First Class and as the titular character in CBS’ MacGyver to restart. After portraying a beloved comic book hero in Havok for Marvel, Till could jump ship to play another iconic hero as the DCU’s Flash.

Standing at 5’9, Till is nearly the same height as Barry Allen from the comics. Combining this treat with the charm he showcased in MacGyver and monster trucks could be the winning combination the new leaders of the DCU have been looking for.

3.) George MacKay

Universal images

George MacKay’s impressive work as Lance Corporal Schofield in 2019 1917 had fans and critics praising the young performer.

Although the actor has yet to take on a superhero role, many would say that MacKay being cast as the DCU’s Flash would be a bold but fitting move for Gunn and Safran, as his multi-faceted acting prowess could be a big hit. prove to be a game-changer for the Justice League franchise.

4.) Dylan Minette

Hulu

Best known for his roles as Clay Jensen in 13 reasons why and Wes Hicks in the Scream reboot, Dylan Minnette has had a consistent presence in the entertainment industry for the past few years.

Minnette’s proven talent and ability to make any role a memorable moment for fans would allow the DCU’s Flash to leave a mark on audiences. Additionally, Minnette’s stature at 5’8 also matches Barry Allen’s physique, while her age (26) is currently the same as when the character was struck by lightning to receive her powers.

5.) Justice Smith

netflix

Similar to Dylan Minnette, Justice Smith has also played a few memorable roles over the past few years, but the main difference is that the actor has already been seen in big-budget films, such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachuand to come Dungeons and Dragons movie adaptation.

While Smith seems to have it all in his young career, the actor has yet to tackle a superhero role. And what better way to cement his legacy than by playing as the DCU’s Scarlet Speedster? Clearly, Smith has the charm of providing comic relief, which Barry Allen is best known for, meaning he would be one of the best candidates for the role.

6.) Joseph Quinn

Warner Bros.

Joseph Quinn is considered one of the stars of 2022 by IMDB after his electric performance as Eddie Munson in Netflix stranger things Season 4. After appearing only as a minor character in game of thronesQuinn still had an impressive CV even before her stranger things stint with previous roles in Dickensian and Amazon Prime Les Misrables.

Gunn and Safran could use the hype as an advantage, and having him play to play The Flash could still catapult him into stardom.

7.) Darren Barnett

netflix

After his brief role as Wilfred Malick in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Darren Barnet’s performance in Netflix I have never blew fans and critics alike, who were clamoring for more from the actor. DC Studios executives could capitalize on Barnet’s popularity by hiring him to replace Ezra Miller as the new Flash.

Seeing Barnet as Flash would be a new spectacle for fans as he would be heavily involved in heart-pounding action scenes. This is in addition to the fact that he already has the charm and look of Barry Allen.

8.) Shameik Moore

Sony Pictures

Shameik Moore’s dubbing job as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proves he has the acting chops to deliver a stunning performance. Landing the lead role in Forest Whitaker Dope back in 2015 further reinforces the idea that his screen presence is effective as well, and that could prove valuable as he might be under Gunn and Safran’s radar.

Playing the DCU’s Flash could serve as an on-screen breakout role for Moore that could unleash his full potential.

9.) Nick Robinson

netflix

Nick Robinson played a notable role in the 2015s jurassic world alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas-Howard. Since then, the actor has been featured in teen dramas and book adaptations, such as The 5th Wave and Absolutely everything.

At this point in his career, Robinson is at the age to find his next big chance. After starring as teen idols, many would say it’s time for Robinson to step up a gear playing DC’s resident speedster.

10.) Dylan O’Brien

20th century workshops

Dylan O’Brien’s name has been on fans’ wishlists to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash for some time. That’s no surprise, given her star potential and impressive resume. The actor is best known for his roles in Teen Wolf, The maze Runnerand love and monsters.

While O’Brien might be seen as a safe bet for the DCU’s Flash, Gunn and Safran could turn the tide and find an unknown actor or newbie to catapult and tap into his untapped potential.

11.) Rudy Pankow

netflix

Rudy Pankow made waves as JJ Maybank in Netflix’s teen drama, External banks.

Although he played a young Sam Drake in Tom Holland’s Unexploredthe actor has yet to have a recognizable role outside of his stint in External banks. Playing the Flash could clearly change that, and Gunn and Safran could make it happen by giving him the big break he deserves.

12.) Harris Dickinson

20th century workshops

Harris Dickinson is best known for his roles in The king’s man and Maleficent: mistress of evil (Prince Philip). The actor has already proven he has the acting chops to deliver an epic fight scene in the Kingsman the franchise’s prequel film, so there will be no problem in that department if Gunn and Saffron decide to cast him as The Flash.

Plus, Dickinson’s charm and ability to maximize his on-screen vulnerability is a fitting formula for the DCU’s Scarlet Speedster.

Who will play the DCU Flash?

The list above looks at talent primarily in the mid-to-late 20s age bracket, which fits nicely with the young Clark Kent that James Gunn is looking for in the DCU’s Superman movie.

It’s unclear which actor James Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will choose to play an iconic role as The Flash, but the couple’s passion for the franchise should be enough to give them confidence in their choice.

Fans can see Ezra Miller’s (potentially final) portrayal of Barry Allen in the flash when it premieres in theaters on June 23, 2023.