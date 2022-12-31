2022 in retrospect: 10 most impactful stories in the entertainment industry

The Nigerian entertainment industry has had a spectacular year after two years of coronavirus disruption.

Celebrity controversies, scandals, deaths and legal battles have captured attention and consumed social media.

Some artists have witnessed tragedies that have rocked the showbiz space.

One such moment was the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of famous music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

This year brought the return of crowded in-person events; for example, Big Brother Naija had its first live audience after it was shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Some industry celebrities have also found love and walked down the aisle in 2022.

They are: Kemi Adetiba, MI and Rita Domnic.

Kemi Adetiba married her husband Oscar Heman-Ackah in April, rapper Jude Abaga, AkA MI married his fiancée Eniola Mafe in September, while Rita Dominic married her fiancé, Fidelos Anosike in November.

As we near the end of 2022, DAILY POST looks back at some of the biggest moments that have defined the world of entertainment this year.

Ifeanyi Adeleke

Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of music star, Davido was confirmed dead on November 6, 2022. Ifeanyi’s corpse was found in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of ​​the state from Lagos while the parents were away in Ibadan.

The toddler’s death came as a brutal shock to fans and well-meaning Nigerians alike.

His nanny and cook were detained for further questioning regarding duty of care. Due to the incident, the ‘Electricity’ crooner has postponed his long-awaited 2022 Away Festival which was to be held in Atlanta on November 18.

Some of his colleagues rescheduled their concerts, project release dates and birthday parties to honor Ifeanyi.

The arrest of Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel was arrested on August 9, 2022 for failing to perform at a concert, the Summer Amplified Show, in Tanzania.

Daniel had said he failed to perform for his thousands of waiting fans because his flight did not bring one of his bags containing a gold chain he wanted to wear during the execution. His behavior disappointed many of his fans around the world.

Kizz Daniel, however, apologized and pledged to catch up with fans.

Asake Concert Rush

Two people have died after a stampede broke out during the concert of famous Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake.

A stampede broke out at London’s Asakes lounge at the O2 Brixton Academy, resulting in the death of 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo, 23-year-old security guard Gaby Hutchinson and many others injured.

In a moving tribute to those who died in the stampede at his concert, Asake said he was devastated and overwhelmed.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the event hall where the Asakes concert took place was built as a cinema in the 1920s and can accommodate just under 5,000 guests.

Portable Threat and Headies Award

In May 2022, popular street-pop artist, Habeeb Okikiola, AKA Portable, threatened other artists nominated alongside him in two categories of the Headies Award Rookie of the Year and Best Street-Hop Artist.

Portable had said that these are his prizes and that if the organizer gave the prize he would ask them to kill the person.

Shortly after the threat, a video of him ordering boys to beat up his friend, DJ Chicken, surfaced on the internet. In response, the Nigerian police issued an ultimatum to the singer to report to any police station in Ogun State.

Furthermore, the singer claimed to be the leader of the notorious cult group One Million Boys’, a group known for terrorizing and robbing Nigerians.

As a result, the organizers disqualified him from the Headies Award.

Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman

Famous actress Halima Abubakar revealed in June 2022 her affair with a controversial cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The actress said she had an affair with the preacher because he told her he was divorced with three children.

She also accused him of reneging on his promise to marry her and causing an undisclosed fatal illness that had plagued her for years.

Halima also alleged that the cleric had sex with several actresses, including Shan George and Iyabo Ojo.

But in September 2022, the cleric who issued a warning to the actress, denied the allegation.

In the notice signed by Mr. Adzuanaga, the cleric accused Ms. Abubakar of posting malicious, defamatory and degrading statements about the apostle on several microblogging sites, primarily Gistlover.

The letter stated that Halima’s allegations were false, false, malicious, defamatory, baseless and a tool of blackmail.

The cleric, through his lawyer, also demanded that the actress publish a retraction of her previous statements in five national dailies within three days.

They also demanded that she deliver a letter to the apostle stating her full assurance and undertaking that she would refrain from publishing prior and subsequent defamatory statements against him and that she should reimburse him for all costs incurred in defending and protect its reputation.

Failing to do so, Halima Abubakar was taken to court by Suleman’s legal representatives, Ephesus Lex Attorneys & Solicitors.

Father Ijesha sentenced to prison

On July 22, a special court in Ikeja sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, to 16 years in prison concurrently for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Baba Ijesha, who was arrested in April 2021, was embroiled in a messy rape trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Princess’ 14-year-old adopted daughter.

Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the presiding judge, in a two-hour judgment sentenced Baba Ijesha for indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

He was found guilty of four of the six offences; two charges attract five years, while the other two attract three years.

His 16-year prison sentence will run concurrently, meaning the movie actor will spend five years behind bars.

Yul Edochie second marriage

Nigerians were completely shocked in April 2022, after actor Yul Edochie announced that he had married a new wife, Judy Austin.

Yul also announced that they have a son together. This prompted his 18-year-old first wife, May, to seek God’s judgment on the couple.

The actor said he married a second wife because he couldn’t let go of his colleague-turned-wife.

According to him, she had marked his life and a man can love two women.

However, members of the Yuls family publicly distanced themselves from her decision after the announcement.

Although he issued several apologies to his first wife, May insisted she would not be pressured into accepting polygamy as it goes against her faith, values ​​and beliefs.

NDLEA De-General Arrest

In January 2022, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers arrested a popular Instagram comedian, Sunday Joshua, better known as De-General.

His arrest, according to a statement by the NDLEA, followed the raid of a notorious drug establishment at Orchid Estate in the Lekki area of ​​Lagos State.

The statement added that exhibits of illicit drugs, including Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol 225mg and drug paraphernalia, were found in his home.

NDLEA added that De-General, in his confessional statement while in custody, admitted to owning the drugs recovered from his home.

Hushpuppi sentenced to prison

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, a 40-year-old international fraudster

was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II to more than 11 years in prison.

Hushpuppi, who was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June 2020, had in April 2021 pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

He was also ordered to pay $1,732,841 in restitution to two victims of fraud.

Prosecutors say Abbas and a Canadian laundered money through various online crimes, including bank robberies and work emails.

James Brown’s sex tape

Controversial and popular Nigerian transvestite, James Chukwueze Obialor, better known as James Brown, was the main topic of discussion in October after his video of sexual intimacy with a woman surfaced online.

The explicit video of the self-proclaimed Princess of Africa leaked on Snapchat.

James Brown was in the video seen performing sexual acts with an as yet unidentified woman, while his face and genitals were fully exposed.

He had, in reaction to the leaked sex tape, said he was sad and depressed and that the incident had deprived him of sleep.

Although the Nigerian entertainment scene is no stranger to leaked sex tape stories, James Brown’s tape stunned many who thought he was gay due to his lifestyle and the nature of his dress.