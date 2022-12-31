Entertainment
From Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, here are 11 box office misses of 2022 that really hurt Bollywood!
The year 2022 turned out to be a huge shock for Bollywood with several big movies collapsing at the box office like a house of cards. The latest and freshest addition to this list is Cirkus by Ranveer Singh. Before this movie we have seen big stars fail to prove their box office appeal and one of the best examples is Laal Singh Chaddha. Let’s talk about it in more detail below!
In the post-pandemic era, the OTT platform has already had a huge impact on the way people consume. In addition, films of southern origin meet at the box office. It’s not entirely due to negative social media trends, but Bollywood itself has been lacking in content, as the majority of major releases have failed to live up to public expectations.
Today we will be talking about Bollywood box office misses of 2022 and unfortunately the list includes up to 11 movies. Among them, a few releases had good content but failed miserably. Looked:
Circus
Rohit Shetty is never wrong with his films, but Cirkus has proven that even the box office hit machine can fail miserably if the key is lost! Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film was reportedly shot in 140 crore. It’s quite disturbing to see that the comedy of errors even struggled to reach 30 crores in the first week. The game is almost over, making it one of the biggest disasters of 2022!
Ram Setu
Akshay Kumar’s release of Ram Setu Diwali was one of his most exciting films. However, he failed by just doing 64,000,000,000 in India. It received some good words to some extent, but failed to attract universal attention. Produced with a budget of 135-140 crore, the film suffered heavy losses.
Vikram Veda
An official Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s thriller of the same name, this starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is another big-budget Bollywood film that has been a hit at the box office. It received good reviews from critics as well as audiences. However, it could not expand its reach as the Hindi dubbed version was already watched by many. As a result, he ended his run at 77.51 crore in India, when its budget was enormous 150-165 crore.
liger
Considered an epic introduction of Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, ultimately turned out to be an epic disappointment. Produced with an announced budget of 110 crore, the just collected action drama 21.15 crore (Hindi version) and emerged as a disaster.
Lal Singh Chadha
This one had been in the works for a very long time but by the time it hit the big screens, Aamir Khan’s ambitious project had already suffered a lot of damage. Whether it’s negative trends or too much controversy, Laal Singh Chaddha has failed to grab the public’s attention for good reasons. Moreover, its niche treatment made it a big loser at the box office with only 58.68 crore contravening the announced budget of 180 crore.
Shamshera
It was a magnum opus backed by YRF. The film had Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor and Sanjay Dutt in a negative hue. Upon release, it failed to entertain both mass and class audiences. Consequently, just 43,000,000,000 came from a theatrical run in India, while the budget was reported as 150 crores.
Samrat Prithviraj
Another magnum opus from YRF. This one had Akshay Kumar in a titular role. Right from the trailer, the film was in a negative light. Upon its release, the majority of viewers criticized Akshay and the directors for making such a big movie in too much of a rush. Eventually it turned out to be a dud with a collection of only 68 crores against the advertised budget of 250-280 crore.
Dhaakad
Dhaakad had an announced budget of 80 crores. While the film failed to create a buzz with its trailer, its lackluster content gave rise to more issues. Although Kangana Ranaut received praise for her acting, the film as a whole was not appreciated by the audience. As a result, he ended up garnering a lamentable 2 crores in India.
Heropanti 2
In the past, Tiger Shroff has delivered massive hits in the action genre. But with Heropanti 2 he was completely wrong. Due to its very poor script, performances and much more, the film was completely rejected. Produced with an announced budget of $85 million, the actor just won 26.50 crore in India.
Jersey
Jersey was an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The Hindi remake starred Shahid Kapoor and it was a topic that could have been cost controlled. However, the budget would have been very high, ranging from 75-100 crore. However, he won just 20.50 crore.
Bachchan Paandey
Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey was Bollywood’s first disaster of 2022. The mass entertainer wasn’t a magnum opus, but his budget would have exceeded 150 crore, all thanks to Akshay’s big salary. After earning decently initially, the film was completely rejected in the second week. He just won 50.25 crores in India.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more end of year 2022!
Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Domestic): Gets the best Wednesday of 2022 beating Top Gun Maverick by a healthy margin!
Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.koimoi.com/box-office/from-ranveer-singhs-cirkus-to-aamir-khans-laal-singh-chaddha-here-are-11-box-office-duds-of-2022-that-dented-bollywood-real-bad/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, here are 11 box office misses of 2022 that really hurt Bollywood!
- Google Pixel 7 users report serious issues
- File Talk: Table Tennis Tokyo 2020.svg
- 2022 in retrospect: 10 most impactful stories in the entertainment industry
- 3.1 magnitude earthquake off Pesaro – latest news
- Mens Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Transform Your Grooming in 2023
- Realme rolls out Android 13 update to Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro
- Hamilton house fire leaves 2 adults and 2 children dead, officials say
- Indonesian President announces the removal of all restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19
- Latest news on Chicago Blackhawks, NHL 2022 regular season news: 12-30-22
- Consider this from NPRExBulletin
- 12 Best Actors To Replace Ezra Miller As The Flash