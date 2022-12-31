Entertainment
Small town girls Saumya and Surbhi make it big in Bollywood Showbiz
New Delhi: Dehradun’s Saumya Uniyal is the new craze of B-Town and showbiz in India. Surbhi Mittal from Amritsar is a rising youth in phenomenal acting. Saumya, known for her fabulous looks and her acting skills, has already signed several projects in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview, the CMD of Air King films Savvy M, of the famous production house of Bollywood films Air King and the corporate honcho of the national group Air King who today established themselves in the fields of l education, healthcare, and film and media production. informed that city granddaughter Saumya Uniyal of Dehradun has been blessed with the biggest launch in Bollywood as an actress. This incredibly talented and gorgeous 25-year-old girl is featured in music videos, web series and feature films for nationally and internationally renowned premium labels and OTT platforms, for which she has already been signed. Air King Group Chairman Piyalee Bhowmik also informed that Saumya Uniyal and Surbhi Mittal are the two new star attractions that will make the Indian film industry proud in the new era of Parallel Cinema content. Saumya belongs to Dehradun; her father is a central government employee and her mother is a housewife. Coming from an average background, this small-town girl worked hard in Mumbai and managed to get the widest range of projects at launch. Indian audiences will be eager to witness the magic of this small town girl on the national avenue of the entertainment industry. Surbhi Mittal, on the other end, belongs to Amritsar and is part of a family of businessmen.
For the past year, they have both been trying to get the opportunity to showcase their talents in the domestic film and entertainment industry. Trained in all cinematographic activities, these two girls made their parents proud from an early age by carrying out larger-scale projects. Saumya Uniyal acted in short films and commercials earlier, while Surbhi is doing her first projects. Saumya Uniyal has won the most projects under high-end labels as a newcomer to the industry. This, by far, is considered a rare and commendable achievement. Saumya Uniyal has also been cited as one of the most beautiful and desirable debutantes in the Indian film and entertainment industry by India’s Elite talent management companies. Several production houses have already started to approach the duo to launch them into various projects. Still, Saumya and Surbhi are selective in content and role choice, and they want to do more meaningful content. Millions of young people in India in the era of digital communication have developed the desire to act, but very few are blessed with opportunities worth mentioning. Saumya and Surbhi are very lucky to reap the fruits of their struggle soon enough. Saumya Uniyal is by far the first newcomer in Indian film and TV industry to have signed music video, web series and feature film in one month for different premium platforms and production banners. Surbhi Mittal will be seen in music videos and web series in the coming months.
|
