Connect with us

Entertainment

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ parents speak out after it was revealed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose aged 18

 


By Becca Longmire.
Published:
Last update:

Teen actor Tyler Sanders died June 16 from the effects of fentanyl, according to his autopsy report.

The 18-year-old, who starred in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, was found dead in his Los Angeles home earlier this year.

TMZ obtained a copy of his autopsy report, which said the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner noted that Sanders’ death was accidental.

Illegal drugs were reportedly found in the bathroom of his home, where he was discovered unconscious in bed.

MORE: Rapper Big Scarr dies aged 22

The report claimed the medical examiner said Sanders had told a friend via text message the night before his tragic death that he had used fentanyl. He reportedly stopped answering phone calls from the worried friend after that.

TMZ said the teen had no medical issues, but allegedly had a history of drug abuse, including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax.

READ MORE: Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dies at 62, singer cries: ‘In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son’

Sanders recently starred in a short film titled “Shock!”, which is in post-production and was slated for release this year, according to IMDb.

The late star last posted a photo of himself in Vail, Colorado on June 12.

After Sanders’ cause of death was revealed, his family released emotional statements, insisting they hope the actor’s death can help others who may be struggling with mental health issues.

Sanders’ father, David, shared that Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who faced deep and lingering depression. Although he actively sought treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and opted to experiment with drugs.

“Tyler fell into drug use, not as a means of social fun, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health issue. As we continue to mourn his death, we are determined to share the Tyler’s story in hopes of advancing the conversation around this pervasive issue.

His mother, Ginger, added: Losing Tyler to fentanyl poisoning was incredibly difficult. I want others to understand that we are a family like all the other families who never thought this could happen to us.

“Tyler had a strong support system and still couldn’t get over his lingering depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler searched for deep connections and to bring joy to those around him.

“While Tyler quietly fought his inner battles, he was outwardly determined to make sure no one felt like him. Tyler loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day. It is our heartfelt prayer that our story can save others.

Joe Nussbaum, director of “Just Add Magic: Mystery City”, created the “Do More 4 Tyler” initiative.

He said in a statement: One of the greatest joys of doing children’s television is the opportunity to work with talented, enthusiastic and dedicated young actors like Tyler.

“Tyler was so focused on his acting career that he often wrote ‘Do More’ on his hand to remind him to work towards his goals. Now it’s our turn to do more.

“In honor of Tyler, myself and colleagues in the children’s television industry have come together to form the ‘Do More’ initiative. We want to improve the way the industry approaches children’s mental health. our youngest and most vulnerable colleagues – child actors.

Click to see the gallery

Stars we lost in 2022



Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://etcanada.com/news/954415/9-1-1-lone-star-and-fear-the-walking-dead-actor-tyler-sanders-18-died-from-accidental-fentanyl-overdose/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: