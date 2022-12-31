‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ parents speak out after it was revealed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose aged 18

By Becca Longmire.





Teen actor Tyler Sanders died June 16 from the effects of fentanyl, according to his autopsy report.

The 18-year-old, who starred in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, was found dead in his Los Angeles home earlier this year.

TMZ obtained a copy of his autopsy report, which said the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner noted that Sanders’ death was accidental.

Illegal drugs were reportedly found in the bathroom of his home, where he was discovered unconscious in bed.

The report claimed the medical examiner said Sanders had told a friend via text message the night before his tragic death that he had used fentanyl. He reportedly stopped answering phone calls from the worried friend after that.

TMZ said the teen had no medical issues, but allegedly had a history of drug abuse, including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax.

Sanders recently starred in a short film titled “Shock!”, which is in post-production and was slated for release this year, according to IMDb.

The late star last posted a photo of himself in Vail, Colorado on June 12.

After Sanders’ cause of death was revealed, his family released emotional statements, insisting they hope the actor’s death can help others who may be struggling with mental health issues.

Sanders’ father, David, shared that Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who faced deep and lingering depression. Although he actively sought treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and opted to experiment with drugs.

“Tyler fell into drug use, not as a means of social fun, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health issue. As we continue to mourn his death, we are determined to share the Tyler’s story in hopes of advancing the conversation around this pervasive issue.

His mother, Ginger, added: Losing Tyler to fentanyl poisoning was incredibly difficult. I want others to understand that we are a family like all the other families who never thought this could happen to us.

“Tyler had a strong support system and still couldn’t get over his lingering depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler searched for deep connections and to bring joy to those around him.

“While Tyler quietly fought his inner battles, he was outwardly determined to make sure no one felt like him. Tyler loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day. It is our heartfelt prayer that our story can save others.

Joe Nussbaum, director of “Just Add Magic: Mystery City”, created the “Do More 4 Tyler” initiative.

He said in a statement: One of the greatest joys of doing children’s television is the opportunity to work with talented, enthusiastic and dedicated young actors like Tyler.

“Tyler was so focused on his acting career that he often wrote ‘Do More’ on his hand to remind him to work towards his goals. Now it’s our turn to do more.

“In honor of Tyler, myself and colleagues in the children’s television industry have come together to form the ‘Do More’ initiative. We want to improve the way the industry approaches children’s mental health. our youngest and most vulnerable colleagues – child actors.