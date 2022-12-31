Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Long Hollywood Romance

First married in 1988, actors, artists and producers tom hank and Rita Wilson had an enduring Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn’t just what fans dream of or see on the big screen. (Even in romantic comedies, like My Fat Greek Wedding and others, which the powerful torque helped produce.)

And thinking back to the secret of their three decades together, the Oscar-winning double says ET it just comes down to the fact that “we got married for all the right reasons”. Wilson later said, “I really like him and he really likes me and we laugh a lot.”

While their relationship shows no signs of slowing down, here’s a look back at notable highlights from their more than 30 years together:

First meeting and marriage

When Hanks was 16, he first spotted Wilson on an episode of The Brady Group. “I was watching on a Friday night. This cheerleader was so cute she knocked me out. And then I married her,” Hanks told ET.

While Hanks was first married to late actress Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987, their relationship wasn’t meant to be.

The actor then met Wilson on the set of his 1980s series bosom buddies, which starred the future Oscar winner as one of two friends who disguised themselves as women to live in a cheap apartment building reserved for female tenants. In season 2, Wilson appears as Cindy in the episode “All You Need is Love”.

“When we first looked at each other, there was definitely kind of (pointing to the camera): ‘Hey, it’s here!’ I felt that anyway,” Hanks shared with ET later.

The two eventually reunited on the set of Volunteersa 1985 comedy starring Hanks as Lawrence and Wilson as Beth, who rejects her new friend’s advances as they all work for the Peace Corps in Thailand.

The couple finally married in 1988, a year after Hank’s divorce from Lewes and after the actor became a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, which is Wilson’s faith. “I thought I loved this woman six months ago, but I love her even more now. So it changes all the time,” Hanks told ET while promoting the release of Big a few days before her wedding.

Mixed Hollywood family

During Hanks’ marriage to Lewes, the two had two children together Hake in 1977 and Elisabeth in 1982.

After marrying Wilson, the couple had two more children, both sons. The eldest is chetborn in 1990, and the younger of the two is Truman, born in 1995.

Both Colin and Chet followed their parents into the business, carving out their own niches in Hollywood. Colin has appeared in both film and television, his most recent roles being Impeachment: A History of American Crime, The offerand A family friend. Chet, meanwhile, established himself as a rapper and appeared on Empire, Shameless and Your Honor.

Work together on and off screen

After appearing in Volunteers together, the two appeared in many of the same films. In the early 1990s, this included The bonfire of vanities and Insomnia in Seattlewhile Hanks directed Wilson in 1996 That thing you do! and 2011 Larry Crown, who also played the actor. Most recently, the two made cameos as themselves in the 2020 Oscar-nominated film. Borat Next Movie.

Behind the scenes, the two produce movies and TV shows through Playtone, with Hanks as co-founder and CEO and Wilson as chief financial officer. Some of their biggest hits include HBO Great love, Oh mom!and Mama Mia! Here we go again as good as My Fat Greek Wedding movies, which closely resemble their own real-life romance. “I’m even better than a Greek boy because I’m a non-Greek who had the good sense to marry a Greek,” Hanks told ET.

Oscar Win and Mr. Rogers

In 1994, when Hanks won his first Oscar for philadelphia cream, he spoke of his love for Wilson while accepting his trophy. “We should all be able to experience such a paradise here on earth,” he said at the time, before telling ET backstage, “Everyone should be so lucky with their lover.”

Since then, Hanks and Wilson have sprung to ET about their love and admiration for each other. In 2018, Hanks proclaimed his wife to be “one of the most beautiful, classic women who have ever walked the planet Earth”, while in 2001 Wilson held back from sharing how she really felt. for her husband. “I thought he was so handsome,” she said. “I can’t tell you what else I would say.”

In 2019, Hanks portrayed children’s television host Fred Rogers in the biopic A beautiful day in the neighborhood. And while working on the movie, the life lessons Rogers taught the kids played a part in Hanks’ marriage to Wilson, especially when it came to some of their occasional bickering.

“When my wife and I go there on those rare occasions, when she lets me know that I’m not really listening to her and trying to establish what the ground rules are [for the argument], when we go like that, one of us is going to say, ‘Well, you know what? You know what, honey? It’s good to talk. It’s okay to say how we feel,'” Hanks says ET. “And I learned that from Mr. Rogers.”

The actor also revealed that the pair usually spend their free time together indulging in a mutual love for cooking. “We make soup together,” Hanks said. “For example, if we have a day off and nothing is happening, it takes about two to three hours.”

Health battles and COVID-19

During their time together, the couple battled several health issues, with Wilson notably revealed in 2015 that she underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an interview with the New York Times, the actress shared how her husband supported her during a difficult time. “You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this,” she said. “I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me who knew it would bring you even closer?”

“I would say we got closer, if that’s even possible to say,” Wilson told ET, while Hanks added, “My wife can beat anything.” After Wilson was confirmed to be cancer-free, Hanks later said, “God bless the luck of the draw and the people who have been in his corner.”

Nearly five years later, the two would spend another health battle together, this time as one of the first people in Hollywood to positive test for COVID-19 before the coronavirus causes a global shutdown in 2020.

After the two recover, a source says ET that going through their illness together has definitely strengthened their relationship. “This year living together COVID-19 has been life changing,” the source said. “They had to ride the wave of an illness that could have killed one or both of them. Being separated from their children during the experience made them reflect on everything they have in life. , especially about each other. It made them really appreciate their love for each other and the life they’ve built.”

The two then celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary by doing what they love to do together the most: cooking. “Their plan is to enjoy their favorite wine and create a great dinner together. They both love to cook,” the source said of their plans at the time.