When Bollywood faced its biggest reality check

After a two-year lull due to the pandemic, Bollywood has seen a huge change in 2022. Feature films failed to inspire huge openings and ultimately suffered at the box office. Audiences have become ruthless, not giving inferior films a chance. A lot of great films have therefore not even been able to recoup their production costs.

Experts have put forward a range of reasons for this scenario: the rapid rise of OTT platforms, the end of the star system, the impact of the boycott brigade and the preference for big-budget magnum opuses from southern India.

It all came down to convenience, economy, and variety. The viewer could not watch a film on their personal devices or on television, at their convenience, within a month of its release on the big screen.

Word-of-mouth played a huge role in deciding whether a movie deserved a big-screen experience (like Brahmastra, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR or the Hollywood movie Avatar) or home viewing on an OTT platform. Thus, the craze around the First Day First Show experience among Hindi film viewers seems to have come to an end. And community viewing was now restricted to only shows mentioned above or those that offered an emotional ride like Drishyam 2 or The Kashmir Files.

And when people can enjoy a buffet of home entertainment for as little as Rs 500-1000 for a month with their OTT subscriptions, why should they splurge on theaters and malls? A screenwriter of a blockbuster movie said: Most multiplexes are located inside shopping malls. So a family of four can easily end up spending around Rs. 6,000 on a single movie, including extortionate F&B and shopping. How many can afford it each week? And then if a film is disappointing, it is sure that it frustrates people.

Finally, OTT platforms facilitate a wide variety. Unconventional movies like Darlings, Jalsa, Gehraiyaan, and Freddy wouldn’t have thrived on the big screens, but they were rightly celebrated after their respective direct OTT releases.

southern boom

Emotional relatable stories and big-screen spectacles drive audiences to movies today. The South scored big this year with the Hindi versions of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs. 434.62 crore) and Telugus RRR (Rs. 274.31 crore). And domestic sensation Kantarara pushed up Rs. 79.25 crores.

That said, Kartikeya 2 only made Rs. 31.05 crores. The likes of PS-1, Vikram, Sita Ramam and Major did extraordinary business in South India alone, but the results from their Hindibox offices weren’t all that impressive. The other biggies, Liger and Radhe Shyam were disasters.

In the South too, the equations have changed. And the scenario in Telugu cinema is probably worse than here, says operator Akshaye Rathi, who owns a chain of cinemas in the center of the country. Haven’t we (Hindi cinema) also had major blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra, Drishyam 2 or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? And in terms of profit and performance, Uunchai and Bhediya are still shooting in theaters.

The boycott challenge

All the audience wants is a strong enough reason to compel them to go to the theatre, observes Rathi. This explains why Runway 34 only did well on streaming, and not in theaters. However, the same Ajay Devgn scored in Drishyam 2. Today the fate of a film is decided on Friday night, not Monday.

Bollywood has risen to the challenge of people’s boycott calls. These films have been targeted by boycott brigades for various reasons: Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, with Akshay Kumar, and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. But Brahmastra grossed over Rs 200 crore while the other two films flopped. Does this mean that strong, relatable stories can withstand boycott campaigns? Maybe.

OTT registration

For the first time ever, OTT movies accounted for nearly a quarter of total releases, and Alia Bhatts Darlings’ production was a magnificent example of how a quality product can succeed in the online space. Of course, disappointing business was also present in the likes of Gehraiyaan, Looop Lapeta and Thar. Movies like One Thursday, Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Good Luck Jerry were well received.

Highs and lows

Movies that deserve much better this year include An Action Hero, Mili, Runway 34, Vikram Vedha, and Bhediya. Standout performances came from Ajay Devgn (Track 34, Drishyam 2), Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings), Janhvi Kapoor (Mili), Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha), R Madhavan (Rocketry), Shreyas Talpade (Kaun Pravin Tambe?)., and Vijay Verma (Darlings). Among the supporting actors, Vishal Jethwa (Salaam Venky) and Shefali Shah (Jalsa, Darlings) were among the standout performers. But abysmal fare like Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Cirkus, Attack: Part 1, and Heropanti 2 were let down mercilessly.

Melody vs Cacophony

The year also saw hope for the return of melody with songs by Uunchai and Qala (both from Amit Trivedi), Brahmastra (Pritam), Drishyam (Rockstar DSP) and RRR (MM Keervani). There were sporadic hummable songs in films as varied as Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Monica O My Darling, Bhediya and the nicknamed Sita Ramam. In the rest, the cacophony continued with loud lyrics, terrible chanting and an overdose of Punjabi.