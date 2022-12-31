Kevin Hart and wife Eniko enjoy a night out with Jessica Alba and Cash Warren in West Hollywood

Kevin Hart and his stunning wife Eniko went on a date with Jessica Alba and hubby Cash Warren on Thursday night.

Kevin, 43, and Eniko, 38, who stuck with the comedian after he admitted cheating on her while she was pregnant, were seen leaving an exclusive members-only hotspot in West Hollywood called The Bird Streets Club.

Alba, 41, and Warren, 43, who have been married for nearly 15 years, joined them on their night out.

Looking dapper in a tan coat and black pants, the Ride Along star followed his wife to their car after they left the club.

Eniko dressed to the nines in a black strapless top and tight black pants.

The former model wore a beige blazer over the shoulder, accessorized with a black clutch and sexy pumps.

An influencer with 3.3 million followers, Eniko’s Instagram profile describes her life motto: “Keep RISE, keep LIVE and keep LOVING”. If it’s GOOD..it’s WONDERFUL! If it’s bad… it’s EXPERIENCE! NO REGRETS!’

Eniko no doubt kept that credo close to her when Kevin confessed to cheating on her when she was pregnant with their son Kenzo Kash in 2017.

The Nigh School star cheated on Eniko with a model named Montia Sabbag while on a trip to Las Vegas.

The affair was captured on video and used to try to extort Hart, but instead of paying he went public with the indiscretion and apologized to his wife, who stood by his side.

“It wasn’t a walk in the park,” Hart said on The school of greatness podcast, “but she understood that we don’t let the outside world affect our insides, and I give her credit for setting that tone.”

Married since 2016, Hart and his wife had a second child since the scandal, welcoming daughter Kaori Mai in 2020.

The Get Hard star and his wife spent time with a rare example of marital success in Hollywood, having dinner with longtime couple Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

The Honest Company founder and her film producer husband have been married since 2008 and share three children Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, four.

Hart and Alba co-starred in the 2010 comedy Little Fockers together and have remained close friends.

Their date night took place in Hollywood’s new hot spot as the foursome reunited at the Bird Streets Club.

As the latest venture from the H. Wood Group, a famous hotel company with several hotspots, the Bird Streets Club has already become a favorite celebrity destination, frequented by Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith.