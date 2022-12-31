Entertainment
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko enjoy a night out with Jessica Alba and Cash Warren in West Hollywood
Kevin Hart and his stunning wife Eniko went on a date with Jessica Alba and hubby Cash Warren on Thursday night.
Kevin, 43, and Eniko, 38, who stuck with the comedian after he admitted cheating on her while she was pregnant, were seen leaving an exclusive members-only hotspot in West Hollywood called The Bird Streets Club.
Alba, 41, and Warren, 43, who have been married for nearly 15 years, joined them on their night out.
Date night: Kevin Hart, 43, and his stunning wife Eniko, 38, were enjoying a date night on Thursday when they were seen leaving an exclusive members-only hotspot in West Hollywood called The Bird Streets Club
Looking dapper in a tan coat and black pants, the Ride Along star followed his wife to their car after they left the club.
Eniko dressed to the nines in a black strapless top and tight black pants.
The former model wore a beige blazer over the shoulder, accessorized with a black clutch and sexy pumps.
An influencer with 3.3 million followers, Eniko’s Instagram profile describes her life motto: “Keep RISE, keep LIVE and keep LOVING”. If it’s GOOD..it’s WONDERFUL! If it’s bad… it’s EXPERIENCE! NO REGRETS!’
Eniko no doubt kept that credo close to her when Kevin confessed to cheating on her when she was pregnant with their son Kenzo Kash in 2017.
A-list friends: Jessica Alba, 41, and her film producer husband Cash Warren joined Kevin and Eniko on their night out. Hart and Alba starred in the 2010 comedy Little Fockers together and have remained close friends
Honest love: Cash Warren, 43, has been married to The Honest Company founder for nearly 15 years
The Nigh School star cheated on Eniko with a model named Montia Sabbag while on a trip to Las Vegas.
The affair was captured on video and used to try to extort Hart, but instead of paying he went public with the indiscretion and apologized to his wife, who stood by his side.
“It wasn’t a walk in the park,” Hart said on The school of greatness podcast, “but she understood that we don’t let the outside world affect our insides, and I give her credit for setting that tone.”
Married since 2016, Hart and his wife had a second child since the scandal, welcoming daughter Kaori Mai in 2020.
Getting over the scandal: Eniko has remained loyal to the comedian since he admitted to cheating on her while she was pregnant in 2017. ‘It wasn’t a walk in the park,’ Hart said on The School podcast of Greatness, ‘but it was his understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our insides, and I give him credit for setting that tone’
The Get Hard star and his wife spent time with a rare example of marital success in Hollywood, having dinner with longtime couple Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.
The Honest Company founder and her film producer husband have been married since 2008 and share three children Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, four.
Hart and Alba co-starred in the 2010 comedy Little Fockers together and have remained close friends.
Their date night took place in Hollywood’s new hot spot as the foursome reunited at the Bird Streets Club.
As the latest venture from the H. Wood Group, a famous hotel company with several hotspots, the Bird Streets Club has already become a favorite celebrity destination, frequented by Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith.
Couple’s Goals: The mogul and her husband are a rare example of marital success in Hollywood. The longtime couple share three children Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, four
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11585847/Kevin-Hart-wife-Eniko-enjoy-date-night-Jessica-Alba-Cash-Warren-West-Hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Urgent warning to silent killers behind thousands of deaths after Britons fear getting simple life-saving drugs
- Kevin Hart and wife Eniko enjoy a night out with Jessica Alba and Cash Warren in West Hollywood
- Watch 22 powerful Rajasthan news in 2022, which caused earthquake in the state. latest news
- “A difficult finish” | Utah fights to the end, falls 126-125 at Sacramento in heartbreaking fashion
- When Bollywood faced its biggest reality check
- Defeated men’s ice hockey by Colorado College
- NL sick leave hits record levels – these tech solutions are here to help
- WHO meets with Chinese officials on current COVID-19 situation
- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Long Hollywood Romance
- Recap of the best fashion moments of 2022
- Here’s what we know about the suspects arrested in the Idaho college killings
- The UN asks the World Court to issue an opinion on Israel’s occupation