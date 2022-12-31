Roman Kemp is not naturally optimistic | Entertainment
Roman Kemp insisted being upbeat and funny doesn’t come naturally to him.
The 29-year-old broadcaster admitted that it’s not the early debut that’s the hardest part of his job as host of Capital Breakfast, but he has to push [his] personality every day, even when he doesn’t feel up to it.
He said: I think it’s mostly like trying to explain it to my homies because my homies always give me the classic Oh I Could Do It thing. I go to the gym at the same time but it’s to try to explain to them that the radio for me pushes my personality to 1000 times what it normally is.
The fun, so upbeat kind of stuff doesn’t come naturally to me.
I kind of have to be professional. It’s my job.
But it’s definitely one of those things I’ve often struggled with, especially on days when you’re not having the best day but everyone has their jobs.
And once you’re in, you’re in, and I work with my best buds every day.
Earlier this year, Roman returned to Loose Women for one of their all-male panels, Loose Men, and he thinks it’s amazing to have an open and vulnerable conversation with high-profile men to get men to talk about their own feelings.
He said: Like on my radio show I was just trying to be open and vulnerable, you can be and I think it’s really nice to be able to do that with other men.
In the show, we get the female version. But doing TV with three other guys is really, really amazing. And I really appreciate them.
You know what it means to be part of it, because it’s just nice to be involved in a discussion.
I’m lucky to be able to do it every day all the time [on the radio]. But on that scale, with maybe a different audience in mind, it was really, really cool.
