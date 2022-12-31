Besharam Rang: Twitter reminds ‘hypocrite’ Vivek Agnihotri of his ‘erotic film’. Bollywood





Vivek Agnihotri recently shared a video on Twitter, where a young girl criticized the creators of Pathaan for spreading vulgarity through the song Besharam Rang featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Today, a section of Twitter users slammed the filmmaker, calling him a “hypocrite” and reminding him of his own “erotic thriller” Hate Story (2012). Many also reacted to an old Vivek interview clip from a few years ago, where the filmmaker talked about “celebrating a woman’s body” and called “eroticism an art form.” Read also : Vivek Agnihotri Looks Deepika Padukone Pathan Song By Shah Rukh Khan Besharam Rang Sharing a video criticizing the song Besharam Rang on Twitter on Thursday, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, BEWARE… video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you’re a layman. Reacting to his tweet, one person wrote, “Look who’s talking vulgarity. The director of Hate Story. Hypocrisy at the highest level.” Another tweeted, “Whoever did Hate Story talks about nudity. Whoever got kicked out of Bollywood talks about Bollywood idea…” In the old video that many share on social media, Vivek Agnihotri said, “You’re not a complete artist if you haven’t done erotic art. It’s an art form. What could be better than celebrating a woman’s body. I think the celebration of a woman’s body or a human body… I think the most beautiful thing in the world, for a filmmaker or a photographer, is to film two naked bodies together… Because Just because you were taught differently, your parents and school taught you differently doesn’t mean I have to see it that way too.” Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet on Pathaan was criticized by a Twitter user, who spoke about his film Hate Story. Sharing the video, a Twitter user called Vivek “dogla (double-sided)”. Another tweeted, “Hate Story director Vivek Agnihotri shares Bollywood vulgarity video…” Another tweeted, “So once you’re done making a movie like Hate Story and to make money out of it… then you can go and pass judgment on others for a song, which you consider “ashleel (vulgar)” now. But when you’ve done a whole movie with a lot more, So that was art. Gotcha. You’re a hypocrite. Reacting to a tweet about In his old interview, Vivek said: “…I come from an ever-changing, ever-evolving, progressive faith, so once I realized what was wrong with Bollywood, I changed…” In the same interview, Vivek said of Hate Story, “For the first time, we’re saying that we’re making a movie that belongs to the genre of erotic thriller. It’s just a movie like any other movie. It may entertain you, it may not entertain you, but we did it with the intention of entertaining people…” Vivek had directed Hate Story, which was released in 2012. The film gained attention for its explicit scenes. Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users are also sharing photos of the filmmaker’s daughter wearing an orange swimsuit in her social media post after she shared a video criticizing Besharam Rang. Pathaan’s song, which features Deepika in an orange swimsuit, was criticized by some of the population and also led Pathaan to face boycott calls. Vivek, who directed one of the highest-grossing films of 2022, The Kashmir Files, is working on his next, The Vaccine War. Meanwhile, Deepika’s Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan will hit theaters on January 25, 2023. It also stars John Abraham. Pathaan made news and faced boycott calls after releasing his song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika and Shah Rukh on December 12. On Thursday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the directors to implement “changes” to the film, including its songs, before the film’s release.

