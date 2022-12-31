List of Top Bollywood Songs You Can Add to Your New Year’s Playlist – ThePrint – ANIFeed

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): People are busy holding rallies and parties to rejoice as we say goodbye to 2022 all over the world. But is a party complete without music? No right. So to get guests on the dance floor, add these tracks to your New Year’s Eve playlist.

Jhomé Jo Pathan

Your feet will start tapping to the beats of the upcoming action thriller ‘Pathaan’s party anthem’. And learn the hook step from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to try it out on the dance floor.

Rank Besharam

The sizzling chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone made this “Pathaan” dance number a huge hit. The energetic track was composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar.

Current Laga Re

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upbeat dance number from the recently released comedy film “Cirkus” was definitely worth adding to the playlist. The beautiful song performed by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi and Lijo George.

Thumkeshwari

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are featured in the comedy horror song “Bhediya,” and the upbeat music will get you moving. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the song, which is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Naatu Naatu

This song from the movie RRR is extremely energizing. It will entertain your guests and encourage them to engage in fun dance moves. The song was shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars in the “Best Original Song” category.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Title track

Kartik Aaryan was featured in the remix of the party song, which had all the ingredients needed to get people moving on the dance floor. The song was a huge hit and was sung by Neeraj Shridhar.

Bijli

The comedy’s electrifying song “Govinda Naam Mera,” which was sung by Mika Singh and created by Sachin-Jigar, featured Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in a completely different avatar. This funky music is great for your party playlist.

Enjoy these songs at your New Year party. (ANI)

This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.