Entertainment
#2022Recap: A to Z of Bollywood in 2022 : Bollywood News
Like any other year, 2022 has been a rollercoaster filled with significant, pleasantly surprising, and amazing events that have taken place and how certain movies have fared at the box office. In order to understand this tumultuous and exciting year, we bollywood hungamaon a lighter note decided to redevelop the English alphabets from A to Z keeping in mind the important events of the year
#2022Recap: A to Z of Bollywood in 2022
To Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak
Alia Bhatt gave birth to a healthy baby plus three movies, all of which were hits Gangubai Kathiawadi, Cherisandbrahmastra. Abhishek Pathak and Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, surprised everyone with the grosser Rs. 200 crore,Drishyam 2.
Boycott B, Besharam Rank
The boycott group continued their insane tirade and even took credit for certain film debacles. Their funniest protest was against the songRank BesharamofPathane.
Circus C
The long-awaited film shockingly opened to poor homes and flopped after negative word of mouth.
D Cheri
Two films with Darling in their titles darlingsandMonica oh my darling were released on Netflix and were unanimous.
E enigmatic and out of this world VFX
brahmastragot a mixed response and yet viewers went to see it in hordes thanks to the never-before-seen VFX.
F Firoz Nadiadwala
The producer was in the news for announcing (in abollywood hungamaexclusive interview) whoHera Phéri 3is in sight and also for allegedly planning a Rs. 700 crore Mahabharat movie, that too in 5D! He also made headlines when reports came in that Akshay Kumar was absentHera Phéri 3while Kartik Aaryan signed the film.
G Gehraiyaan
This Shakun Batra director had steamy scenes and a sudden thrilling lead. While some loved it, others hated it.
H Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan
The two had a not-so-great year. Hrithik Roshan’s only film, Vikram Veda, failed. Varun Dhawans’ movies JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya didn’t fail but weren’t big hits either
I IFFI
The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) generally has an uncontroversial run. This year it sparked a raging controversy after Israeli screenwriter Nadav Lapid spoke out againstKashmir Records.
Jacqueline Fernandez
The actress has made the news after being repeatedly grilled by the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) with Nora Fatehi.
K KGF, Kantara, Karthikeya 2, (The) Kashmir Records
As expected,KGF – Chapter 2emerged as a blockbuster and even entered the Rs. Rs. 400 million club. kantaraandKarthikeya 2meanwhile, were the surprise successes of the south.The Kashmir Fileson the other hand, became the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2022.
L Laal Singh Chadha, Ligre
Both of these films came out in August and bombed miserably.
Mr Manjulika
She terrified us as much as amused and it’s no wonder,Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2was such a super-hit.
N National issue
The entire nation laughed out loud when a lady called the Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot episode a national issue.
O Oscars
All eyes are on March 2023 when the 95th Academy Awards take place and hopefully we can seeRRRwin an Oscar.
P Paan masala
Akshay Kumar endorsed Vimal and he was massively trolled, forcing him to back down. He didn’t have a great year because all of his movies failed.
Q Quality matters more than ever
The message is clear, mediocrity won’t work and quality products will be revered like never before.
Redo R
It was believed that remakes would not work this year, as evidenced by movie collections likeJersey, Vikram Veda, Mili, Laal Singh Chadhaetc But then cameDrishyam 2and it surprised everyone.
S Sooraj Barjatya
The humble, soft-spoken filmmaker releaseduunchaiand many viewers went to see the film simply because it was associated with it.
T Tabu and Kartik Aaryan
They were the ultimate winners of the year. The two taboosBhool Bhulaiyaa 2andDrishyam 2were huge successes. Kartik Aaryan lured audiences to cinemas with his star power and talent forBhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Then infreddyhe showed a different hue and added to his fan following.
U Urvashi Rautela, Uorfi Javed
Both have remained in the news throughout the year, the former for his alleged comments on Rishabh Pant and the latter for his provocative attire.
V Vivek Agnihotri
His career accelerated with the super success ofThe Kashmir Files. However, he also stayed in the news for the wrong reasons like the IFFI controversy or his lawsuit over his tweet.
W Web series and movies
If cinema activity took over, viewers continued to watch web series. However, the number of direct-to-digital films has decreased this year.
X (E)xtreme movie collections
While some movies did much better than expected, some of them were such big flops that they struggled to cross the Rs. 10 crore or even Rs. 5 crore mark.
The JRF
Renowned production house, Yash Raj Films had a terrible year as all of its films failed.
Z Zero audience
Kangana RanautsDhaakadand many other films were scrutinized after exhibitors had to cancel shows for lack of audiences.
Read also : 2022 recap: From Laal Singh Chaddha to Jersey to Salaam Venky 5 films that deserved better
More pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection, Cirkus Movie Review
BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/2022recap-z-bollywood-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia drops mask mandate
- #2022Recap: A to Z of Bollywood in 2022 : Bollywood News
- Foreign Policy Quiz on the Biggest International News of 2022
- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was felt near Big Bear, California.
- Hear from those who voted for George Santos after the false claims
- Olympic javelin medallist Sunette Viljoen-Louw targets T20 Cricket World Cup
- Boutique owner goes from foster home to fashion
- List of Top Bollywood Songs You Can Add to Your New Year’s Playlist – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Despite the rhetoric, the Greek-Turkish armed conflict is seen as distant
- “Failing to hold polls shows government’s ECP B team”, Imran – Pakistan
- Shaquille O’Neal almost throws three stones | Entertainment
- Hendricks takes fourth, wrestling a total of 18 wins at the competitive Soldier Salute Tournament