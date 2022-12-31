2022Recap: A to Z of Bollywood in 2022 : Bollywood News

Like any other year, 2022 has been a rollercoaster filled with significant, pleasantly surprising, and amazing events that have taken place and how certain movies have fared at the box office. In order to understand this tumultuous and exciting year, we bollywood hungamaon a lighter note decided to redevelop the English alphabets from A to Z keeping in mind the important events of the year

#2022Recap: A to Z of Bollywood in 2022

To Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak

Alia Bhatt gave birth to a healthy baby plus three movies, all of which were hits Gangubai Kathiawadi, Cherisandbrahmastra. Abhishek Pathak and Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, surprised everyone with the grosser Rs. 200 crore,Drishyam 2.

Boycott B, Besharam Rank

The boycott group continued their insane tirade and even took credit for certain film debacles. Their funniest protest was against the songRank BesharamofPathane.

Circus C

The long-awaited film shockingly opened to poor homes and flopped after negative word of mouth.

D Cheri

Two films with Darling in their titles darlingsandMonica oh my darling were released on Netflix and were unanimous.

E enigmatic and out of this world VFX

brahmastragot a mixed response and yet viewers went to see it in hordes thanks to the never-before-seen VFX.

F Firoz Nadiadwala

The producer was in the news for announcing (in abollywood hungamaexclusive interview) whoHera Phéri 3is in sight and also for allegedly planning a Rs. 700 crore Mahabharat movie, that too in 5D! He also made headlines when reports came in that Akshay Kumar was absentHera Phéri 3while Kartik Aaryan signed the film.

G Gehraiyaan

This Shakun Batra director had steamy scenes and a sudden thrilling lead. While some loved it, others hated it.

H Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan

The two had a not-so-great year. Hrithik Roshan’s only film, Vikram Veda, failed. Varun Dhawans’ movies JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya didn’t fail but weren’t big hits either

I IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) generally has an uncontroversial run. This year it sparked a raging controversy after Israeli screenwriter Nadav Lapid spoke out againstKashmir Records.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress has made the news after being repeatedly grilled by the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) with Nora Fatehi.

K KGF, Kantara, Karthikeya 2, (The) Kashmir Records

As expected,KGF – Chapter 2emerged as a blockbuster and even entered the Rs. Rs. 400 million club. kantaraandKarthikeya 2meanwhile, were the surprise successes of the south.The Kashmir Fileson the other hand, became the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2022.

L Laal Singh Chadha, Ligre

Both of these films came out in August and bombed miserably.

Mr Manjulika

She terrified us as much as amused and it’s no wonder,Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2was such a super-hit.

N National issue

The entire nation laughed out loud when a lady called the Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot episode a national issue.

O Oscars

All eyes are on March 2023 when the 95th Academy Awards take place and hopefully we can seeRRRwin an Oscar.

P Paan masala

Akshay Kumar endorsed Vimal and he was massively trolled, forcing him to back down. He didn’t have a great year because all of his movies failed.

Q Quality matters more than ever

The message is clear, mediocrity won’t work and quality products will be revered like never before.

Redo R

It was believed that remakes would not work this year, as evidenced by movie collections likeJersey, Vikram Veda, Mili, Laal Singh Chadhaetc But then cameDrishyam 2and it surprised everyone.

S Sooraj Barjatya

The humble, soft-spoken filmmaker releaseduunchaiand many viewers went to see the film simply because it was associated with it.

T Tabu and Kartik Aaryan

They were the ultimate winners of the year. The two taboosBhool Bhulaiyaa 2andDrishyam 2were huge successes. Kartik Aaryan lured audiences to cinemas with his star power and talent forBhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Then infreddyhe showed a different hue and added to his fan following.

U Urvashi Rautela, Uorfi Javed

Both have remained in the news throughout the year, the former for his alleged comments on Rishabh Pant and the latter for his provocative attire.

V Vivek Agnihotri

His career accelerated with the super success ofThe Kashmir Files. However, he also stayed in the news for the wrong reasons like the IFFI controversy or his lawsuit over his tweet.

W Web series and movies

If cinema activity took over, viewers continued to watch web series. However, the number of direct-to-digital films has decreased this year.

X (E)xtreme movie collections

While some movies did much better than expected, some of them were such big flops that they struggled to cross the Rs. 10 crore or even Rs. 5 crore mark.

The JRF

Renowned production house, Yash Raj Films had a terrible year as all of its films failed.

Z Zero audience

Kangana RanautsDhaakadand many other films were scrutinized after exhibitors had to cancel shows for lack of audiences.

