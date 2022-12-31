female entrepreneur – Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who became entrepreneurs in 2022





Priyanka Chopra tops the list with several business ventures that include a hair care line and a restaurant in New York



Kolkata

Posted on 31.12.22, 11:34 The year 2022 has seen several Bollywood actresses go into business and start their own ventures. If one has created its own brand of cosmetics, another has launched a film production company and yet another has unveiled an F&B project. Priyanka Chopra: Anomaly and SONA Priyanka Chopra entered the beauty industry with the launch of her hair care line Anomaly in India in August. The products, made with Indian ingredients, promise personalized hair care for everyone at an affordable price. The 40-year-old actress also launched her Sona restaurant in New York, which has become popular for its Indian cuisine. Priyanka also introduced home essentials such as dining plates and more via Sona Home. Alia Bhatt Edamamma Alia Bhatt was not only one of the most successful Indian stars of the year, but also a passionate businesswoman. The 29-year-old actress unveiled her line of maternity clothes as part of her already established clothing brand, Edamamma. Alia also started her own production company and later released her first production darlings with Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix. Deepika Padukone 82E Deepika Padukone has launched her 82E skincare brand, a line of Indian-made luxury products for the global market. The first product launch included Patchouli Glow Sunscreen and Ashwagandha Bounce Facial Moisturizer. The third product, Bakuchiol Slip, a face oil with bakuchiol and squalane, was launched on December 15. Deepika promised modern Indian skincare products that are vegan, clinically tested and cruelty-free. Kriti Sanon The Tribe After her stunning transformation to Mil, Kriti Sanon became an entrepreneur with her own fitness studio, The Tribe. The actress announced the start of her business via Instagram on May 23. Kriti was inspired by her own fitness journey and transformation after starring as a surrogate in Mil and decided to open a fitness studio to help motivate others. The actress is also about to launch an application for this. Rakul Preet Singh with you Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh, along with her brother Aman Preet Singh, launched the Starring You app in November 2021, which gained popularity this year. The app helps aspiring actors and filmmakers hone their skills and make a name for themselves in the film industry.

