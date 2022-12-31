Webster’s native and commercial actor lands role in Road House remake

Thinking of South Dakota, the art of acting doesn’t come easily to mind, but that doesn’t mean the state of “Great Places, Great Faces” hasn’t produced its fair share of acting talent. ‘actor.

Tommy Lentsch was born in Webster. After her mother’s untimely death, her family moved to Minnesota, where school trips meant seats for big plays at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. But being a shy and insecure youngster, Lentsch never explored his interest in acting during his school years.

“Even then, there were hints that I might be an actor,” Lentsch said. “I always liked to scare my family with crazy sounds or body movements, especially my grandparents.”

For much of his adult life, Lentsch continued to put aside his acting talent as he focused on being a stay-at-home dad to his two children in Tampa, Florida. His wife Anita worked in a demanding business that took her away from home several days a week.

“All this time I thought that once the kids were older and out of high school, I would try to be an actor,” he said.

Her daughter’s interest in modeling offered Lentsch the opportunity to begin learning more about acting.

Get in on the action

Michael Cairns, a photographer working with actors in Florida, offered aspiring models the opportunity to have their photos taken by professionals to help them build their portfolio. As a stay-at-home parent, Lentsch had dabbled in different types of fields and wanted to learn more about working in Cairns and the theater industry. It was his chance to start building the beginnings of an acting career.

“I became really good friends with Michael. He does a lot of different things, including shooting for the Orlando Magic. I used to follow him around and help him set up his equipment,” Lentsch said.

With no acting experience, Lentsch decided to take acting classes with Sauna Bartel in Orlando and Lori Wyman in Tampa. These classes helped show him the ropes, taught him how to build credibility, and allowed him to establish himself with an agent.

Florida has a large commercial film industry, so Lentsch found opportunities to serve as backgrounds and stand-ins for commercials. He continued to work on his credibility by ensuring that his charismatic personality was present to those in charge during filming.

“I just wanted to hang out where the directors and their assistants were. Everyone was hanging out where they served the snacks. But I felt like being an extra on set was an opportunity to be around those stars and these important people and look at what they’re doing,” Lentsch said.

In 1993, Lentsch had his first acting experience working as security on the set of the film “Trauma”, directed by Dario Argento.

“They needed an extra to be an ambulance driver, and they chose me,” he said.

Since then, Lentsch has starred in several commercials, many of which were Disney deals.

One of his most recent roles was as an unpleasant surprise resident in a host family’s vacation rental in a national Rentyl Resorts ad. This mission helped Lentsch discover that he enjoyed playing a more dramatic character than Disney’s father.

“I felt like that was my (early) character was this nice guy who later goes crazy,” Lentsch said.

Lentsch will also star in the remake of the 1989 film “Road House” starring Jake Gyllenhall.

Being able to work with the stars is what drives Lentsch to audition.

“In Dolphin Tales 2, I was standing right next to Morgan Freeman,” Lentsch said. “How many people are lucky enough to get on set with stars?”

Expect not to make the cut

Being in the acting industry taught Lentsch that it’s common, even expected, not to make the cut during auditions.

“Don’t get into comedy if you don’t want to hear ‘no’. You’re going to hear it all the time,” Lentsch said. “There’s nothing you can do to ruin it, just like you’re not going to do what it takes to get it.”

Although directors, writers, and producers look for certain aesthetics and personalities for each role, things are constantly changing during filming. Countless hours of film are created, but the vast majority of them are cut down to make a two hour movie or a 60 second commercial.

“If it’s not going well, they just do another shoot,” Lentsch said. “Editing is where all the magic happens. Editors are magicians. It’s amazing what they can do.”

South Dakota has talent

When we think of the big screen and national commercials, we often think of states like Florida, California and New York. But several states offer tax incentives to the film industry, giving aspiring actors a greater opportunity to land roles.

Sadly, South Dakota isn’t one of them, but that doesn’t mean South Dakota acting talent can’t find its way to a successful career.

“You can be in Webster, South Dakota and audition in Atlanta,” Lentsch said. “They’ll take you out to do the encore shoot, but you can audition at home and don’t need thousands of dollars worth of stuff to do it. You can use your phone.”

For acting talent in South Dakota looking for free advice and guidance on starting a career, the developers at Lentsch have created a websitewww.actingtricks.comto help. Knowing how difficult it can be to get started in the industry, Lentsch also encourages South Dakotans interested in learning more to contact him through his website.www.tommylentsch.com.