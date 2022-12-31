Who will oil the dream machine?

Connect with us

A 22-year-old woman who does not fit Bollywood beauty standards; a young man masking his struggles to earn a living in Bombay; an internationally acclaimed middle-aged lavani dancer with a family without support: these are some of the stories the documentary filmmaker Gautam Singh brings to the recent Al Jazeera broadcast, bollywood dreams. Singh talks to Outlookit is Daniel Rahman on making his show, the ugly side of the Hindi film industry and the wannabes who, despite everything, strive to achieve their dreams of stardom. Edited excerpts.

How did you bollywood dreams arrive? What made you decide you needed to capture and share these stories?

I wanted to tell the stories of people beyond the handful who are world famous in Bollywood. I also had the limitation of making four 30-minute films while making them entertaining enough for audiences to consume. So priority was given to actors – they are the ones who struggle the most in the industry and most people who come to Bollywood want to become successful actors one day. I started working on the film in 2018 and would have finished in 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Finally, this year bollywood dreams was completed and put out into the world for others to see.

How did you choose the seven people whose stories we see in bollywood dreams?

I wanted the stories in bollywood dreams to reflect people’s real struggles and the sacrifices they make for their dreams. I wanted to do a story about actresses and I discovered Nirisha, a woman from Nepal who came to India to become an actress.

Then there is the story of a stuntman. Bollywood provides no insurance for stunt performers who risk their lives performing stunts on sets with barely any safety provisions.

The next thing I wanted to record was the story of two actors from different generations. I originally wanted to do this story with wrestlers from a Bollywood hostel in Mahim, but it closed during the pandemic, so I chose two individual characters, 70-year-old Sunny and 20-year-old Prashant. Despite the age gap, they both share the same dreams and believe they will succeed in the industry. But in Prashant’s journey we see Sunny’s past and in Sunny’s journey we see Prashant’s possible future.

What kind of art do we make if it doesn’t represent reality? I think we need to go back and bring real life movies, real love stories, real stories of friends, families, brothers, etc.

The episode ‘Dare to Dream:The Bollywood Dancers’ is about Vijaya, a look for dancer and Satish, a young choreographer struggling for recognition in Bollywood’s competitive dance industry. When I went to Vijaya in Satara village, her mother was more resentful. She felt cheated that Vijaya went against her will. The world recognizes Vijaya’s talent but at home she is treated as the “bad kid”.

The first episode, “The Little Woman with Big Dreams”, is the story of Rajni which happened by chance. I met her because she was in the same theater group as Prashant. She then went to her village of Haryana. I went with her and started filming and layer by layer her story unfolded.

What do you think of the Hindi film industry as we know it today?

I’m going to tell you a story we were told in film school. When Rajesh Khanna was at the peak of his career, he wanted to make a film with Hrishikesh Mukherjee who was aware of Khanna’s habit of arriving late to shoots and leaving early. He didn’t want to do a movie with him but Khanna insisted. When he met Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he asked Khanna, “When was the last time you saw a sunset? Khanna didn’t remember. So, Mukherjee told him to take a break, go around, live an ordinary man’s life, see some sunsets and then come back to make a movie. It’s like that Anand was done.

Previously, screenwriters spent a year on their screenplay before approaching a producer or production house. Now the procedure has completely changed. Each production house has a team of screenwriters. Freelance writers pitch their script to a production house. The house is interested in the synopsis and asks for the complete screenplay. About a month after submitting the script, the writers often receive a response in the same pattern stating that the production house is not currently making a film on said topic or idea. But what these production houses do is add these scripts to a repository of different profiles – village, city, town, love story, action movie profile, etc. When a director or a producer has an idea to make a film, this committee of screenwriters pulls out one of these profiles and chooses characters from several of these scripts. The film is then made from the scenarios of these different independent writers.

That’s why nothing new or original comes out – we kill our creators. it happened to me too Gaon. Before deciding to make the film myself, I had presented it to well-known producers. A little after Gaon was released, a trailer for the film was also released by one of the biggest production houses in the industry. A few people who had watched the trailer shared it with me saying it looked like Gaon. The production house hadn’t even bothered to change the dialogues. The film was supposed to be released that week. So I wrote to the production house and they immediately released the trailer. Two years later, the film has still not seen the light of day.

Nepotism is everywhere but it’s not just nepotism, they steal scripts. Big Bollywood production houses do things in such a dirty way that the original creator can’t even claim it was their idea or character to begin with.

What do you think of anonymous aspirants in the Hindi film industry?

It’s heartbreaking. They run away from home to emerge from anonymity. They want to make a name for themselves. But they remain anonymous. They try their best to succeed in Bollywood, but it doesn’t happen. Cinema, as an industry, is moving further and further away from reality. What kind of art do we make if it doesn’t represent reality? I think we need to go back and bring real life movies, real love stories, real stories of friends, families, brothers, etc. Stories that demand real people, and only then will those people shine.

(This appeared in the print edition as “The Substance of Dreams”)

