Year Ender 2022: 10 Bollywood movies that unexpectedly underperformed at the box office





After the struggles faced by theaters during the pandemic, Bollywood has managed to tie itself up with a few box office blockbuster movies, in 2022. Movies like Drishyam 2, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files have made a hit phenomenal at the box office. While a few select movies have done well, another set of big-budget Bollywood movies that should do well unexpectedly underperformed at the box office in 2022. From Vikram Veda, Laal Singh Chaddha, to Cirkus; check out 10 Bollywood movies that unexpectedly underperformed at the box office in 2022 Bollywood movies that unexpectedly underperformed at the box office! Circus Director Rohit Shetty hits theaters on December 23. It stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Despite the Christmas release, the film underperformed at the box office. In the opening weekend, the film 20 crore nett, approx. And, Cirkus made a collection of 29.25 crore net, according to Box Office India in the first week. Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starring Shamshera was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. It also marked Ranbir’s return to the big screen after four years. Made on a budget of Rs 145 crore, according to reports, director Karan Malhotra earned Rs 41.5 crore nett. Vikram Veda Released on September 30, Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan underperformed at the box office. Despite the good reviews around the film, the film only collected Rs 78.6 crore nett, under its advertised budget of Rs 180 crore. Lal Singh Chadha Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. It also featured Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film could not have recouped its budget of Rs 186 crore. It was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks star Forrest Gump. Samrat Prithviraj Akshay Kumar star Samrat Prithviraj has made headlines for his controversies. However, after its release, the film only fetched Rs 68 crore at the domestic box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 175 crore net. According to reports, the film failed to recoup its production cost. Bhediya Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was the most talked about film this year. Despite the film’s excellent reviews, the film managed to earn Rs 65.84 crore at the box office, according to reports. It didn’t work well. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Ranveer Singh star Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released on May 13. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 86 crore. However, director Divyang Thakkar made a collection of just Rs 26 crore nett at the box office, according to reports. Heropanti 2 Heropanti 2 featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Despite Shroff’s gravity-defying stunts in the film, the film managed to net a measly Rs 24.91 crore domestically, it seems. Thank God Thank goodness was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, apparently. The film made a total collection of Rs 36.15 crore. Jersey Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in key roles, Jersey, the Gowtham Tinnanuri-directed film made a collection of 19.68 crore at the domestic box office. The gross collection of the film is Rs 23.43 crore. Read also : End of the year 2022: Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, Top grossing Bollywood movies that rocked the box office

