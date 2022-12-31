Cause of death for 18-year-old actor Tyler Sanders (‘A Pinch of Magic’)





The actor Tyler Sanders He died aged 18 last June, leaving fans of the show in dismay. A pinch of magic in the mysterious town (2020), the spin-off of a pinch of magic who played in Amazon Prime Video. At that time, the cause of death of the young man was unknown, whose body was found at his home in Los Angeles, awaiting the autopsy to provide more information. According to collect Deadline, The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office revealed that Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl (fentanyl), a drug that can be 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and is sometimes used in the pharmacological treatment of pain in cancer patients but It has been classified as very dangerous because an overdose can lead to death. The medical examiner’s investigation yielded no other significant evidence, so the case was dismissed, calling the actor’s death accidental. Sanders had no medical issues, but he had a history of substance use such as heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms or Xanax. Messages from the day before his death were found on his phone in which he talks about fentanyl. Sanders, who started in the acting world at just 10 years old, was known for his role as Leo in the Universal series a pinch of magic which earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Children’s Series for A pinch of magic in the mysterious city. He also participated in series such as Fear the walking dead, the rookie oh 9-1-1: Lone Star, near Rob Lowe. Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Subscribe to our newsletter.

