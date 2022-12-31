Ian Tyson, half of folk duo Ian & Sylvia, dies at 89 : NPR







. Ted S. Warren/AP

Ted S. Warren/AP TORONTO Ian Tyson, the Canadian folksinger who wrote the modern standard ‘Four Strong Winds’ as one half of Ian & Sylvia and helped influence future superstars such as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, died Thursday at 89. The native of Victoria, British Columbia, died on his ranch in southern Alberta following a series of health complications, his manager Paul Mascioli said. Tyson was part of Toronto’s influential folk movement along with his first wife, Sylvia Tyson. But he was also seen as a throwback to a more rustic time, and devoted much of his life to living on his ranch and chasing songs about cowboy life. “He put a lot of time and energy into his songwriting and felt very strongly about his material, especially the whole cowboy lifestyle,” Sylvia Tyson said of her former husband. He was best known for the troubadour’s lament “Four Strong Winds” and his classic refrain about the life of a wanderer: “If the good times are all gone/Then I’m bound to move/I’ll ​​look for you if I ever come back by here.” Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings and Judy Collins were among the many performers who covered the song. Young included “Four Strong Winds” on his acclaimed 1978 album “Comes a Time,” and two years earlier performed the song at the band’s “The Last Waltz” concert to mark their farewell to the shows. live. Tyson was born on September 25, 1933 to parents who emigrated from England. He attends a private school and learns to play polo, then he discovers the rodeo. After graduating from the Vancouver School of Art in 1958, he hitchhiked to Toronto. He was swept away by the city’s burgeoning folk movement, where Canadians including Young, Mitchell and Gordon Lightfoot performed in hippie cafes in the bohemian neighborhood of Yorkville.

. Jeff McIntosh/AP

Jeff McIntosh/AP Tyson soon met Sylvia Fricker and they began a relationship on and off stage, moving to New York. Their debut album, “Ian & Sylvia”, in 1962 was a collection of mostly traditional songs. Their second album, 1964’s “Four Strong Winds,” was the duo’s breakthrough, thanks in large part to its title track, one of the record’s only original compositions. Married in 1964, the couple continued to release new records with regularity. But as folk’s popularity waned, they moved to Nashville and began incorporating country and rock into their music. In 1969, the Tysons formed the country-rock group Great Speckled Bird, which appeared with Janis Joplin, the Band and the Grateful Dead among others on the “Festival Express” tour across Canada in 1970, later the basis of a documentary released in 2004. . They had a child, Clay, in 1968, but the couple separated as their careers began to stall in the 1970s. They divorced in 1975. Tyson returned to western Canada and returned to ranch life, training horses and cowboying in Pincher Creek, Alberta, 135 miles south of Calgary. These experiences increasingly filtered through his writing, particularly on 1983’s “Old Corrals and Sagebrush.” In 1987, Tyson won a Juno Award for Male Country Singer of the Year and five years later was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame alongside Sylvia Tyson. He was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. Despite damage to his voice from a heart attack and surgery in 2015, Tyson continued to perform live concerts. But heart issues returned and forced Tyson to cancel appearances in 2018. He continued to play guitar at home, however. “I think that’s the key to my hooking up because you have to use it or lose it,” he said in 2019.

