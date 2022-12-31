Parents of 9-1-1: Lone actor who died of overdose speaks out, hoping ‘our story could save others’





Months after the back and forth 9-1-1: Lone Star Tyler Sanders alum was found dead at his Los Angeles home, details were announced of the cause of death. After the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed the 18-year-old had died from a accidental drug overdose while using fentanyl her parents are speaking out and hope her story could save others. David and Grace Sanders, the parents of Tyler Sanders, issued a statement to AND! News of their belief that their son was not using drugs for recreational purposes but rather to cope with his depression. His mother explained that, like other families in this situation, they “never thought this could happen to them” and that Sanders had a “strong support system.” Despite this, she revealed that he was never able to successfully overcome his “persistent depression”, which led to his accidental overdose and death. While Sanders suffered from depression, his mother Grace added, he tried to make sure others around him didn’t feel the same way. She said: Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler searched for deep connections and to bring joy to those around him. While Tyler quietly fought his inner battles, he was outwardly determined to make sure no one felt like him. Tyler loved the Lord, loved people, and did his best every day. It is our sincere prayer that our story may save others. Tyler Sanders apparently worked through any signs of depression and “quietly” fought the “inner battles,” and perhaps that’s evident on his Instagram page. Sanders has plenty of photos of him doing fun things, wearing nice outfits, and hanging out with other actors. Sanders smiled in this May post, which shows him posing in a Lamborghini and hanging out with the flashthe talented Jordan Fisher: When the young actor was not working on sets by Rob Lowe 9-1-1: Lone Star or that of Nathan Fillion The recruit, dad David Sanders explained that his son Tyler was “actively seeking treatment” for his depression. Although he sought treatment, Sanders eventually began “experimenting with drugs.” TMZ reported that the coroner said Sanders had a history of substance abuse and had used mushrooms, heroin, cocaine and LSD in the past, in addition to fentanyl. It was reported that Sanders texted a friend about using fentanyl the day before he died and did not return phone calls from the friend after the text message. It’s certainly sad to hear the story of Tyler Sanders, with a promising young actor’s career and a young man’s life cut short so soon. Unfortunately, drug use and mental health issues aren’t necessarily uncommon in Hollywood. A number of actors ranging from Phillip Seymour Hoffman to Heath Ledger died of a drug overdose , and the same problem exists outside of the acting world. The Sanders family is doing their part to try to prevent others from suffering the same fate as their son, and I hope others will take their story as a cautionary tale. CinemaBlend sends its condolences to actor Tyler Sanders’ family as they continue to mourn their son throughout the year. Hopefully, by spreading the message of their son’s struggles, they can inspire others to seek treatment for the difficulties they are going through.

