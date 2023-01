Forrest Gump actor Bob Penny dies at 87

Forrest Gump Actor Robert “Bob” Lynn Penny has died aged 87. The actor has scored some hits with Sweet Home Alabama and my cousin Vinny as well as. There have been dozens of other film appearances on TV shows. Penny’s acting career dates back to the 1980s. (At the time, he appeared on the popular show In the Heat of the Night.) Things started for the actor with TV commercials in the local area. of Alabama and which became spots for The United Way. His obituary published by Laughlin Service Funeral Home also talks about his life as a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Penny would teach there for 21 years with students learning poetry and prose. The Forrest Gump star would somehow become one of the surrounding theater community’s favorite sons. His family has not announced plans for funeral arrangements at this time. Find out what a member of Birmingham’s theater community has to say about Penny’s work. “I met my friend Bob Penny (whom zi affectionately called Babaloo) through my activity in the Birmingham theater community,” wrote Michael Nelson. “He was one of those rare actors who never had to audition because his reputation preceded him. It was amazing to see him embark on a film and television career after so many years of teaching!” “We were so happy that he came to live next door to us in California as he tried his luck in Los Angeles. Nothing was holding him back! He used to joke that being short and wrinkly had really paid for him, he was so fun self-deprecating,” he continued. “I will never forget your talent, kindness, warmth and humor and ALL the good times and laughs we had when he welcomed me into his home on trips back to Bham. Rest well , my dearest Babaloo We love you Michael Price Nelson & Dale Von Seggern. Some of the reflections are also about Penny as a teacher. At UAB, he helped several students gain an understanding of literature that would last a lifetime. A woman named Laurie S. Youngers left a thoughtful tribute. “A wonderful teacher whose love of literature continues to inspire me all these years later. I can still hear his delightful voice bring lines of poetry to life as he read aloud to our classes. Always admired was our Dr. Penny – no one ever wanted to miss her classes! with gratitude, Laurie Youngers, UAB, ’83” Our thoughts and prayers are with the Penny family at this time.

