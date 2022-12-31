Best Hollywood Musicals for New Year’s Eve





Hollywood has produced spellbinding films that feature musical plots in addition to excellent soundtracks. Here is a very important selection of musical feature films, films about music and biographical films for those who love both cinema and music. Such films have established themselves in the annals of cinema and can be an excellent watch for a New Year’s Eve. The Sound of Music (1965) How can you resist the charming von Trapp family and Julie Andrews in the role of Maria? The Sound of Music is a sweet film, bordering on kitsch, which presents songs that we know by heart and which simply makes us happy. Walk the Line (2005) Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny Cash and Reese Witherspoon portrays June Carter in James Mangolds Walk the Line about the origin of the Man in Black. Walk the Line is a country music movie that even those who hate country music enjoy. Red Mill! (2001) This film leaves no one indifferent! Audiences love or hate Baz Luhrmann’s flamboyant creation. Ewan McGregor portrays a struggling artist alongside Nicole Kidman as a courtesan and showgirl in a surreal Parisian Belle Epoque featuring a mix of David Bowie, Kiss, The Beatles and U2. Life in Rose (2007) Director Olivier Dahan entrusted the role of the mom in La Vie en rose to Marion Cotillard, who paints a chilling portrait of the tragic Edith Piaf. Ray (2004) Jamie Foxx has received several of the most prestigious film awards (Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice) for his performance in Ray, a film about the life of legendary bluesman Ray Charles. Amedee (1984) Based on the play by Peter Shaffer, Amadeus chronicles Mozart’s life from the perspective of his greatest rival, Antonio Salieri. The film received more than 40 awards worldwide, both for its actors (Tom Hulce in Mozart, F. Murray Abraham in Salieri) and for its director (Milos Forman). To help! (1965) To help! was the second Beatles film after A Hard Days Night, both directed by Richard Lester. In a delightfully absurd plot, the Fab Four must record their new album while protecting Ringo from a murderous cult. Why help! ? The answer is simply because of his undeniably superior songs. Whiplash (2014) JK Simmons is a terrifying and abusive music teacher who will do anything to fulfill the potential of a young jazz drummer (Miles Teller). Damien Chazelle wrote the screenplay and directed this Sundance and Oscar-winning film. comments

