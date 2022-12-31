What happened to feel-good movies? Hollywood, here’s a New Year’s resolution





Nevertheless, I would prefer the subject to sparkle as well. At the beginning of December, I spent an hour browsing Time Out magazines Best movies of 2022looking for something cheerful to download for Christmas (now that you don’t have to wait two years for the small screen release). Reading the summaries was at first disheartening, then so relentlessly gloomy that I came out the other side and started laughing. Even considering the likes of Time Out, where words like slow and dark are used as compliments, the absence of fun was truly remarkable. A recommendation began: In few places are the effects of climate change felt more acutely than among Bolivian farmers. Next: A heartbreaking, sad and moving story about homosexuality, repression and the past. The list continued: This film by Park Chan-wook presents the slow and cerebral side of the Korean author This impressive German-language reimagining of a classic anti-war novel is as violent a movie as you’ll see this year The Raw Materials Of This Holocaust Documentary May Seem Light, But The Effect Is Haunting And Deeply Emotional A tumultuous and hard-hitting drama showing the reality of illegal abortions I mean, which one would you choose for Groundhog Day? I dropped the list when the next warm endorsement started describing the director as some sort of Iranian Ken Loach. Still, if any of the descriptions above whetted your appetite for the big screen, here’s what they respectively promoted: 1. Main

2. Blessing

3. Decision to leave

4. All is quiet on the Western Front

5. Three minutes: lengthening

6. Pass

7. A Hero Ironically, the algorithms triggered by my research on this topic caused an ad to appear on my computer promoting movie magic (or maybe a particular movie channel, I forget) featuring featured Mamma Mia!, Titanic and Grease. Because that’s what people really want to see. Of those I know who watched a movie this Christmas, 85% of them just drafted When Harry Met Sally Again.

