Revealed the cause of death of young actor Tyler Sanders





Last June, actor Tyler Sanders was found dead at his home in Los Angeles (California). The news shocked the world of cinema, since it was a young man of only 18 years old, who had a whole professional career ahead of him. However, the cause of death of the young actor, star of 911: The Lone Starand who also received an Emmy Award nomination for her role in the series A pinch of magic in the mysterious town, has been a complete unknown all this time. Now, six months later, Deadline revealed the causes of the death of the young. “Tyler’s death is being investigated,” his rep said after the tragic event. Finally, this mystery has been cleared up, according to what the North American portal has been able to know exclusivelyDeadline. The American interpreter died from the effects of fentanyl, a drug used to relieve pain in cancer patients and which is even up to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Tyler Sanders in his latest Instagram post Instagram / TylerMsanders In fact, its lethality is such that this drug is considered really dangerous in the United States, since an overdose of this drug has a high probability of being fatal. In addition, this treatment was withdrawn from the pharmaceutical market due to the wave of deaths from the effects of this drug, which prematurely ended the life of Tyler Sanders, a young man with a great future in the world of cinema. On the other hand, the forensic report indicates that Sanders had a serious history of using other drugs such as marijuana, heroin, cocaine or LSD. However, as the report reveals, none of these substances caused him serious medical problems, like fentanyl. In addition, the police found messages on his mobile, where he spoke with his friends about this drug in the days preceding his death. 18-year-old actor Tyler Sanders EDITORIAL / Other Sources According to Daily MailSanders began his professional acting career when he was 10 years old. He was extremely talented and after excelling in roles in school plays, he went on to take on roles on the big screen. In fact, one of the most significant moments of his acting career came in 2017, when he played Jake Otto in the Teotwanki episode of the hit series. Fear the living dead. But his career is not limited to these roles. Tyler also participated in The recruit there A pinch of magic in the mysterious town. This latest project earned him an Emmy nomination. All thanks to his masterful interpretation of Leo. Tyler will undoubtedly be remembered and the movie world still mourns his loss.

