Barbara Walters dead at 93 – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Legendary Broadcaster Barbara Walters signed for the last time. Iconic TV presenter, journalist, creator and host of View is dead, ABC News confirmed on Friday, December 30 at 93 in New York. In a statement to HollywoodLife, her rep said she passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not just for female journalists, but for all women. More news from Barbara Walters: A force of nature whose styled blonde bob and steady voice were a staple on shows like Today, 20/20, and ABC Evening News, Barbara has interviewed some of the most influential people of the past century, from Fidel Castro and donald trump to Fred Astaire and michael jackson. Born in 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts, Barbara's television career began when she had just graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York in 1951. After a brief stint in advertising, Barbara joined her local NBC affiliate, and the rest was history. . She joined the Today editorial staff in 1961, and soon after she was hired as the Today Girl, an on-air role usually involving a pretty face reading advertisements. But trailblazer Barbara expanded the role, earning her place as a thoughtful, intelligent reporter and a powerful presence in the newsroom. In 1974, she was named co-host of Today, and in 1975 she won her first Emmy for her work. Known for her direct, honest questioning style and calm demeanor, Barbara has become hugely popular on ABC. 20/20 program in the 1970s, eventually hosting its own Barbara Walters Specials, where she conducted live interviews with celebrities like Barbra Streisand, Mr Laurence Olivier and Betty White. She helped create the daytime talk show View in 1997, where Barbra and the original co-hosts Star Jones, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, and moderator Meredith Viera discussed opinions on current issues and interviewed guests. Although Barbara retired from the program in 2015, the talk show remained very popular.



Barbara’s unique personal life included three husbands and four different marriages. She married her first husband Robert Henry Katz in 1955 at the start of her career, but their short-lived romance ended in annulment in 1958. Barbara married her second husband, a theater producer Lee Guberin 1963, and after a struggle to conceive her adopted daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber in 1968. The couple separated after 13 years of marriage in 1976. He was Barbara’s last husband whose charm twice was. Barbara met the TV CEO Merv Adelson a blind date that must have gone off the rails; the couple married in 1981. After divorcing in 1984, they attempted to rekindle their romance, even remarrying in 1986. But by 1982 the couple had separated again, although Barbara told the New York Times the late Merv was a kind and gentle man and the couple remained friends long after their marriage. Although she officially retired from television hosting in 2014, the richness of Barbara’s classic interviews and her influence on the style and format of broadcast television will last well beyond her lifetime. HollywoodLife sends our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the bright star. Related link Related: Daughter of Barbara Walters: Everything you need to know about her only child, Jacqueline Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

