



Singer and actress Janelle Mone has revealed how Atlanta star Donald Glovers’ talent list matches his abilities as an artist (You can watch Mone weigh in on Glover at around 8:43 in the clip below).

mone, which is non-binary and uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, opened up to Glass Onion actor Kate Hudson about Glovers’ triple threat as an entertainer, including her singing, actor and dance.

Mone was previously a headliner at the Coachella Music Festival with Glover, who makes music under the name Childish Gambino, in 2019.

Hudson, who popped Mone during a polygraph test interview with Vanity Fair, asked the Dirty Computer musician about Glover and if she liked sharing the spotlight.

Hudson then asked Mone if she was a better actress, singer and dancer than the This Is America artist.

You know what, Childish, I love you but I think so, I would, Mone said.

The actor asked: I mean, should I lie? I love you, childish.

You can watch more Hudsons for Mone and Mones for Hudson questions in the video below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/janelle-monae-discusses-childish-gambino_n_63afd0c9e4b0d6f0b9f3da96

