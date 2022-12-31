Varun Dhawan in Ranthambore, Ananya and Navya in Phuket. Bollywood Celebrity New Year Plans





Varun Dhawan flew to Ranthambore, while Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli flew to Phuket to celebrate New Year together. Check out other Bollywood stars’ plans for the New Year.

Bombay ,

Varun Dhawan in Ranthambore, Ananya and Navya in Phuket. Celebrity New Year’s Plans

By Prachi Arya: As 2022 is about to end, Bollywood stars have flown off to various exotic locations to ring in the New Year with their loved ones. Ranthambore is one of the favorite places for stars to celebrate their holidays. After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned from their vacation in Rajasthan, Varun Dhawan flew to celebrate New Year. Besides Varun, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli are in Phuket for New Year’s Eve. NEW YEAR PLANS FROM FAMOUS BOLLYWOOD Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan flew to Rajasthan together to celebrate the New Year together. The stars enjoyed a jungle safari while taking in the glory of nature. Varun took to Instagram and shared a video of the jungle safari while showing off a walking tiger. He captioned the video and wrote: When the Bhediye meet the Tiger (sic), Malaika and Arjun also shared photos from their trip on their Instagram stories which just left their fans excited about their New Year plans . Arjun Kapoor shares holiday photos. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from her vacation diaries in Phuket. The actress was accompanied by her dear friend Navya Naveli Nanda. From her exotic stay in a five-star hotel to beautiful decorations, Ananya’s New Year’s plans seem to be quite fun and exciting. I’ll call it happiness (sic) she wrote next to the photos. Sonakshi Sinha is ready to experience the snow as she travels to Finland for her New Years vacation. The actress took to Instagram and posted some photos from her airport diaries while sharing her happiness. @ourfinland was calling me, and i got there from the comfort of @feelfinnair looking forward to a snowy new year (sic), she wrote. One of the photos showed her posing with the plane while the other showed her sleeping inside the plane. Posted on: December 31, 2022

