The New Weight Loss Drug Taking Hollywood By Storm Is Here To Stay

Semaglutide sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy is the first FDA-approved injectable drug for weight management and it hit the scene with a thunderous roar. These drugs aren’t exactly new, oral semaglutide received FDA approval in September 2019 for use as an add-on therapy in adults with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic (blood sugar) control. A notable side effect was dramatic weight loss, and the rest is history.

The class of drugs, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) receptor agonists have been on the market for the treatment of diabetes for more than 15 years, says Donna H. Ryan, MD professor emeritus at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge , Louisiana. A similar compound, liraglutides, was approved for obesity in 2012, but semaglutides plus lifestyle changes lead to 15-17% weight loss (or a reducing change in body weight) on average.

Following the dramatic weight loss, Ozempic and his cousins ​​took Hollywood by storm. Suspected but unconfirmed, Ozempic was the likely reason Kim Kardashian was able to fit into Marilyn Monroes’ dress for the 2022 Met Gala, after losing more than 15 pounds in three weeks. Other celebrities got the memo, along with anyone who wanted to lose weight and could afford it. The drugs are injectable and cost between $1,200 and $1,500 per month.

Despite the fact that many celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon, the drug has merit and can be a game-changer for overweight or obese people who are struggling to lose weight. People who are overweight, obese, diabetic or prediabetic have the same metabolic problems although the former are not called diseases, says Nina Karol, an internal medicine doctor who trained at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and currently practicing at Concierge Physicians. of Westport, Connecticut. They are just at different points on a trajectory of progression where the body may no longer be able to compensate as well and require medication (prediabetes vs diabetes).

Without treating overweight or obese people, they can become prediabetic. And of course, many prediabetics will turn into diabetics. Semaglutides have the potential to stop this progression in its tracks and prevent people from continuing and developing diabetes, thereby reducing the risk of high blood pressure, nerve damage, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

According to Dr. Ryan, if you stop taking the drug, there’s a good chance the weight will return. Just like with high blood pressure, if you stop the drug, the blood pressure goes up. If you stop semaglutide, you will gain weight. Short-term use of the drug has not been demonstrated in a clinical trial, so it is likely that semaglutide will be a long-term commitment.

And they are not without side effects. Like any medication, side effects are real: Semaglutides can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney problems, and potentially a thyroid tumor in susceptible people. But the demand is still there and for many the pros far outweigh the cons. The company was unprepared for the demand, says Dr. Ryan. And as a result, some type 2 diabetics who have been on Ozempic find it difficult to get them. We can replace them with another GLP-1 receptor agonist, dulaglutide, liraglutide or exenatide, on a temporary basis.

This class of drugs is definitely here to stay and when used as intended has the potential to reduce and prevent serious morbidity and mortality in so many people who have struggled with overweight, obesity and prediabetes. . Doctors are allowed to prescribe off-label, Dr. Karol says, but ethically it should be done for a good medical reason, not to help someone shed a few pounds to look good.

