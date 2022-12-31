Astronauts trapped in space hope Hollywood will unravel a nightmarish journey

A group of astronauts are trapped in orbit around Earth after their spacecraft suffers catastrophic damage.

A rescue ship is available to take them home, but there is a catch. It only has four seats and there are seven.

It sounds like the biting plot of a Hollywood movie to rival the fate of Bruce Willis in Armageddon or George Clooney and Sandra Bullock in Gravity.

In fact, that’s the real dilemma that astronauts on the International Space Station could face after a Russian Soyuz capsule was damaged so badly it could be beyond repair.

Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev and Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio arrived at the ISS in September on a Soyuz ship which was due to take them home in March. Two weeks ago, while docked with the ISS, the Soyuz caused a huge coolant leak which some experts say means it can no longer fly safely.

The only other spacecraft on the ISS is an American SpaceX Dragon, which carried a group of four astronauts, two from Nasa, a Canadian and a Russian, in October.

Draw an escape route

If the ISS were to be evacuated in an emergency, this group could escape into the Dragon. For the other three, however, there would be no way to get home.

The Russian space agency Roscomos is still assessing the extent of the damage to the Soyuz, as well as the possible cause.

Video taken on December 14 showed coolant flowing from the ship into the vacuum of space from a hole in a pipe less than a millimeter wide, temperatures inside the capsule already increasing.

The damage is thought to be the result of a strike from a micro-meteorite or a tiny piece of space debris. Either way, the risks of using the ship during the heat of re-entry are high.

Tommaso Sgobba, former head of space flight safety at the European Space Agency, believes the Soyuz is unusable. He told the Space.com website “I have to assume that the Soyuz spacecraft’s active cooling system has been compromised and therefore the Soyuz is no longer available for operation. That’s my personal feeling, but if that’s true, we have a big problem on the space station, we’re missing the crew escape system.

Any rescue will have to involve another Soyuz. Astronauts using the new SpaceX Dragon ship wear custom-tailored suits, which means those from the ISS who arrived in the Russian ship would not fit in a SpaceX capsule.

Solo flights to lead the rescue

The most likely solution is for Russia to send the next Soyuz capsule, due to lift off in March or late February, as an unmanned launch, allowing stranded astronauts to return to the empty craft.

Sgobba, who now heads the International Association for the Advancement of Space Security, doubts that can be achieved. I don’t think Soyuz can dock completely autonomously. I believe at least one person should be on board, he said.

If so, Russia should launch two capsules, both manned, to the ISS to bring everyone home. In the meantime, the three astronauts on the space station face several nervous months.

The risk of something happening to the ISS during this time, causing an evacuation, is always present. In late November, a spacewalk by two NASA astronauts was canceled after debris from a Russian satellite destroyed during a missile test came dangerously close.

A month earlier, the ISS had been forced to fire rocket boosters to avoid a potential collision with other debris from the same Cosmos 1408 satellite.

These incidents are a timely reminder of the dangers of space travel. The 19 astronauts killed since 1971 died in the Earth’s atmosphere, either on takeoff or on reentry.

Stark reminder of the dangers of space travel

But it’s the prospect of a lonely death in space itself, with no hope of rescue, that is most frightening. The 12 men who walked on the Moon knew there was no way back if their equipment failed, but the aborted Apollo 13 mission 50 years ago was the closest of the disaster.

Only the ingenuity of the three crew members and NASA mission control brought them back safe and sound after an explosion nearly 322,000 km from Earth.

Now the Artemis program promises to bring astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2024, with new spacecraft, but all the dangers that come with it.

Artemis won’t even have backup from the lunar lander, which provided vital refuge for the three Apollo 13 crew members on their return journey. The new Orion spacecraft will travel to the Moon separately from the lander, which will only connect once the two craft are in lunar orbit.

And with a growing number of human spaceflight players, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship in deep space, Boeing and Blue Origin, funded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, the question of whether a rescue can to be carried out is again on the agenda.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty was developed by the United Nations and requires astronauts from one state to assist those from another country in the event of a problem. But he does not say how.

When building Skylab, America’s first space station in 1973, Nasa kept a second shuttle on the launch pad during emergency missions.

For the ISS, a lifeboat called the Crew Return Vehicle has been proposed, to be permanently docked to the space station, with enough seats for everyone on board.

The ship was a version of the Space Shuttle, but the Challenger and Columbia disasters cast doubt on the safety of the design and the project was abandoned.

Since then, Soyuz, and now Dragon, capsules have served as lifeboats, an arrangement that has worked well so far.

While astronauts were previously aware of the dangers of spaceflight, the dramatic growth in space tourism, which will soon include actor Tom Cruise who plans to shoot a movie on the ISS next year, means that the question of a sort of official rescue service is under consideration.

The US-funded space research center Aerospace released a report last year highlighting what it called the rescue capability gap in space.

Neither the U.S. government nor commercial spaceflight providers currently have plans in place to perform a rapid rescue of a distressed spacecraft crew in low Earth orbit or anywhere in space, a he concluded.

Grant Cates, who worked on the Space Shuttle program and now works for Aerospace, published his own analysis in the Journal of Space Security Engineering Last year.

The risks of space travel are many, and they are magnified by the fact that there are no plans and capabilities in place for the timely rescue of a spacecraft crew in breakdown, he wrote.

At the same time, Gates concluded: As the world’s greatest space nation [the US] has the means to develop and employ effective space rescue capabilities.

Next year we could see the launch of the dearMoon mission. A SpaceX Starship will carry nine passengers on a six-day mission that will include a flyby of the Moon.

They will not be ordinary astronauts. Only the commander, Japanese fashion retail billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, has flown into space, and only as a tourist to the ISS.

The other eight include Steve Aoki, an American dance music producer and DJ, Rhiannon Adam, an Irish photographer, Dev Joshi, 23, an Indian television star, a Czech choreographer, a YouTube star, a dancer who has worked with Kanye West and TOP, a South Korean rapper.

dearMoon’s stated goals are world peace and artistic creation, but if something goes wrong it will be remembered more as a 21st century version of the Titanic.

With the exception of Titanic had, at least, a few lifeboats.

