Dear Abby: We talked almost daily for decades, then a friend stopped taking my calls
DEAR ABBY: I am a single man who has a close friend who is also single. We live about half an hour apart, so for the past 25 years much of our relationship has been over the phone. We spoke almost daily.
Two years ago, I noticed that she had stopped calling me unless it was to schedule a meeting. Then I noticed that when I called her, I dropped her on voicemail and didn’t return my call for days. About a year ago, she completely stopped responding to my voicemails. I tried to reduce my calls drastically, but no dice. I’ve also tried to switch to text, but she’s not responding either.
You might assume that she’s deleting me, but that’s not the case. We still get together often for dinner or a movie, usually at her email suggestion, and she always acts like we’re close friends and everything is fine. But not answering, or even acknowledging, my calls or texts feels really bad. I tried to ask her about it but she brushed it off saying she didn’t hear the phone. Or she is bad at checking voicemail and text messages.
Her last excuse is that she’s not good on the phone. Abby, I know phone etiquette has changed and young people rarely use phones these days. But we’re in our 60s, and for 25 years our relationship was mostly over the phone. It’s one thing to want to reduce that, or even stop calling me. But ignoring my (now infrequent) calls or texts seems hurtful. Is this normal and should I always consider such a person as one of my closest friends? GHOST IN THE WEST
DEAR GHOST: A sudden pattern change is not normal. SOMETHING has changed. Since you can’t get him to explain what caused this change in behavior, consider removing a page from his textbook. Communicate with her via email only in response to her emails and find other friends who will treat you with courtesy.
DEAR ABBY: I am a widow and I miss my husband very much. We often went out to dinner together. I have friends I have dinner with, but sometimes I go out alone. Every time I do, after saying I’m dining alone, the host or hostess asks, Just you? It’s like an insult just me? As if I needed a reminder that I’m alone without a husband.
I recently told a friend about it who told me he experiences the same thing when dining alone. He too considers it insulting. Please share this with readers who work in the hospitality industry. JUST ME IN COLORADO
DEAR JUST ME: I’m printing your letter, but I think you may be responding to a question that may be more procedural than social commentary. Your host or server may ask this question because they want to know if the extra location parameters should be removed from the table.
DEAR READERS: Looking back on the past year, I would also like to wish you a Happy New Year 2023. Did 2022 go by as quickly for you as it did for me? I join you tonight in toasting a new year that I hope will be less stressful for all of us. If you are celebrating tonight, please take steps to protect not only your own health, but also the safety of others. Happy New Year everyone ! LOVE, ABBY
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
For a great guide to becoming a better conversationalist and more social person, order How to Be Popular. Send your name and mailing address, along with a check or money order for $8 (US funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, PO Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling charges are included in the price.)
|
