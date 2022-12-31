Entertainment
Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor meet Rishabh Pant in hospital
Last update: December 31, 2022, 12:29 PM HST
Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor met Rishabh Pant in hospital (IANS Image)
According to doctors, Rishabh Pant has a fractured leg and underwent plastic surgery for facial burns that surfaced after the December 30 accident.
Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have met India’s wicket keeper Rishabh Pant and inquired about his condition, after the latter’s car crashed early Friday morning.
According to doctors, Pant has a fractured leg and underwent plastic surgery for facial burns.
Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah spoke to Pants’ family and offered to help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with the Pants family.
A team from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) was on its way to meet the cricketer.
DDCA director Shyam Sharma said Pant would be airlifted if necessary. However, he is said to be out of danger.
Pants’ head and spine scan reports are normal, and his knee and ankle scan is due later Saturday.
The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has expressed concern over the ruptured ligament in the right trouser knee.
According to the media, the BCCI panel of doctors held a meeting with the doctors treating Pant in Dehradun and decided that his ligament will be treated by the medical team of BCCI, for which he can be sent abroad.
