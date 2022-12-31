Entertainment
Bollywood stars who owned properties in Dubai
The United Arab Emirates has relaxed its laws governing home ownership, attracting investment from around the world. As a result, several high-profile personalities are coming forward to own a home in Dubai, which has become a favorite luxury destination. Hence, several Bollywood personalities have expressed interest in either investing in properties there or owning a house there. Do you know the six Bollywood bigwigs who bought properties in Dubai?
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh Khan, who is known as the Badshah of Bollywood, shares a good relationship with Dubai. He is the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism. He owns a luxury villa in Palm Jumeirah Frond K of Palm Jumeirah. King Khan’s home in Dubai, known as Jannat, is a beach front property.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
Many Bollywood celebrities call Dubai their second home. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are no exception. According to reports, the Bollywood couple booked a bespoke mansion at Jumeirah Golf Estates developed by Sheikh Holdings in 2015. This 97-villa project is located in the upscale neighborhood of Sanctuary Falls.
Karan and Tejasswi
Bigg Boss-15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and her fiancé Karan Kundra also own a home in Dubai. Tejasswi recently revealed that he has bought a new house in Dubai. This is a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai.
Kiku Sharda
Indian comedian Kiku Sharda has invested in the Danube Opalz project. Sharda is one of many Bollywood stars who have invested in Danube properties.
Meet brothers
Indian music duo Meet Brothers are among many Bollywood celebrities who have also invested in real estate in Dubai. Both bought apartments in the Danube Properties project called Skyz Towers.
Shilpa Shetty
Famous Hindi film artist Shilpa Shetty reportedly received an apartment in Burj Khalifa from her husband Raj Kundra as a wedding present on their wedding anniversary. However, she reportedly sold the apartment to buy a bigger villa in Palm Jumeirah.
