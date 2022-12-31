



This Spider-Man actor has earned the most from his movies Spider-Man has been by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in three different franchises and garnered his own fan base. However, the three film series had different levels of success when it came to earning a big check for their titular heroes. By putting all three in the same frame, Spider-Man: No Coming Home is currently the third highest-grossing film of all time with a domestic total of $814 million and it’s safe to say that the main cast took home a lot of money for the film. The film originally grossed $804 million when it first hit theaters and then made another $10 million when it re-released in September 2022. According to Just Jared, one Spider-Man has done a lot more than the others when it comes to their respective movie franchises.

Tom Holland Tom made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. He is said to have earned around $250,000 for his work in this film. Subsequently, he earned a base salary of $500,000 for his work in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also earned bonuses from box office success, bringing his salary to $1.5 million. He went on to earn $4 million for his work in Far from home, although the number is unconfirmed. Toms salary for 2021 No coming home is not clear. According to The richest.com, Holland won $18 million. Andrew Garfield Andrew was announced as the masked hero in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise in 2010, it was reported that he would earn $500,000 for the first film. It would then only earn $1 million for a sequel and $2 million for a third movie. The sequel happened, but not a third movie. It’s very possible that he earned a significant bonus for the sequel on top of his base salary. According to The richest.comGarfield won $16 million. Tobey Maguire Tobey is rumored to have earned $4 million for his work at the premiere. Spider Man movie. He received a huge pay rise for the sequel and earned a salary of $17.5 million. He was also reported to earn 5% of the back-end gross. Tobey would have earned $15 million for his base salary for the third film, but he got a higher percentage for gross income and earned 7.5%. According to The richest.com, Garfield won $75 million.

