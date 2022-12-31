‘Yellowstone’ actor reveals what Kelly Reilly really looks like





Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history as Beth Dutton in Yellowstonebut according to one of her new co-stars, she looks very different when the cameras aren’t rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during season 5 as a love interest of Carter (Finn Little), named Reilly as the actor who most closely resembles her character in an interview with Taste of Country ahead of the new season in november. “Kelly…she doesn’t look like her character at all,” Gottesman shares. “Kelly is the kind of woman who would get things done, but not the way Beth would. In a completely different way.” It echoes the thoughts of Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on the Paramount Network smash. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country’s Dutton Rules podcast, he said Reilly was completely different from her character, calling her “a very, very nice woman.” “She has a British accent, which is very, very surprising to me,” he says. “Her American accent is very, very good. And she’s basically the complete opposite of Beth. She’s nice and proper, and just plain happy.” Weekly entertainment described Halie’s Gottesman character as a “confident, fun, outgoing girl who gravitates around Carter”. The 16-year-old admits she was “freaking out” when she arrived on set for her first day on the hit show. “I got out of the car and was like, ‘Oh no, I’m just going to stay here,'” she smiles at the memory. “‘There’s no reason to leave the car. I’ll just wait here until someone needs me.'” “I was definitely freaking out,” she says, but adds, “Everything went really well. The whole production team is so nice. I mean, great conversations with everyone. It went pretty well. past.” YellowstoneSeason 5 of currently airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Season 5 is an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes, which airs in two arcs. The Season 5 mid-season finale is set to air on Sunday (January 1). As part of Taste of Country’s comprehensive coverage of all things YellowstoneCheck Dutton Rules podcast on Apple podcast and Spotify. You can rent a cabin on the ranch of ‘Yellowstone’ – See photos The beautiful Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV series Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and the ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.

