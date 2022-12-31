Dwayne Johnson becomes the 3rd actor after Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill leaves DC and joins Marvel? “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds could be his exotic ticket!





DC has been through some turmoil, and fans have criticized new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran for making drastic changes. However, in the meantime, there have been quite a few rumors that Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill are planning to tie up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, reports are swirling that Dwayne Johnson, who made his DC debut with Black Adam but was kicked out in the blink of an eye, is also planning an MCU breakout, and Ryan Reynolds could well be his ticket. Dwayne’s time as Black Adam has lit up as quickly as one can even imagine and recently the actor used his Twitter handle to let his fans know he won’t be returning as Black Adam in the future below DC’s belt. So does that mean he’s planning on making an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? As noted on We Got This Covered, it looks like Ryan Reynolds could bring Dwayne Johnson onto the MCU turf. With Deadpool 3, Ryan reunites with director Shawn Levy and old nemesis Hugh Jackman who was also involved in 2021’s Free Guy. And apparently Dwayne Johnson was in the movie now too, if you can’t remember we could Give Way. So it’s possible that Dwayne Johnson lands a role in Deadpool 3 while joining the rest of the Free Guy team. A while back, Dwayne Johnson took to his Twitter account and wrote a long note sharing his feelings about leaving DC. An excerpt can read as, My fellow enthusiasts, I wanted to give you a long-awaited update from Black Adam regarding the future of characters in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I have connected, and Black Adam won’t be in his first storytelling chapter. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways to utilize Black Adam in future DC Multiverse Chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for success. It’s no different now, and I will always support DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. Well, after Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Chapter 3 scrapping, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam scrapping, DC kicked off a new phase and fans don’t are not completely satisfied. And you? Let us know in the comments! For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: Is the erratic behavior of Britney Spears and Kanye Wests due to the Illuminati? If You Only Know The Truth Reveal Jeffree Star! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

