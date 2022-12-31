I’m more comfortable being an actor, the star is a responsibility





Actor Hrithik Roshan explains how he feels about being the star versus being called an actor. He said that while one term made him feel comfortable and relaxed, the other felt like a “burden” to me. In a recent interview, Hrithik talked about his films and told Galatta Plus, “Whenever there’s a Veda, life in Super 30 actually becomes very easy because all you have to do is It’s your job as an actor. When you do films like Bang Bang, War or Fighter, then you have all the weight to be a star. And, you have to have good aesthetics, all the expectations, look from a way it can really undermine you. It’s a very, very difficult process. For me, making a movie like Super 30, Kaabil is a joy because all I have to focus on is being real, feeling my lines, all the things that are attributed to acting being a star, it’s actually unhealthy in a lot of ways. Asked about the job of a star, he described the difference between being an actor and a star. “When someone refers to me as an actor, a good actor or talks about me as the actor that I am, it’s such a warm, safe, secure and fulfilled inner vibration, you know. I’m at It’s not true for everyone, it just shows that I’m actually more comfortable, calm and me and more myself as an actor. The star is responsibility. I’m very grateful for that don’t get me wrong I’m very grateful that it’s something I treasure I know it was given to me it’s a gift but it’s a burden I carry . And I have to work very hard to thrive. I don’t want to survive, I want to thrive, but it’s a journey. As an actor, I feel very, very relaxed when there’s no d expectations. Hrithik Roshan’s last release was Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the filmmakers’ 2017 hit Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. While the Tamil film was a hit, the Hindi version failed to do the same kind of business at the box office. Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming action movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this is his first film with Deepika Padukone. He also has Anil Kapoor.

