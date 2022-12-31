‘Good Times’ in Jamaica for John Amos as actor celebrates 83rd birthday





Jamaica continues to be the playground of celebrities this winter tourist season, with veteran Hollywood actor John Amos the latest to soak up the island’s sun, sea and sand offerings . The ‘Good Times’ actor celebrated his 83rd birthday in Jamaica this week with his son KC, who shared several videos of their adventure on the island, including a visit to Sugar Pot Beach in Rio Nuevo, St Mary’s and a trip to a rural kitchen shop to buy donuts. Amos is the latest in a string of international celebrities to have visited the island in recent weeks. American music stars Cardi B and Offset vacationed on the island for the latter’s birthday, enjoying visits to popular tourist attractions in Ochi and Kingston’s dancehall. Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy performed in Kingston last week, attracting thousands of visitors to the island, before going on holiday to Montego Bay. American actress Tracee Ellis Ross also vacationed on the island, sharing steamy photos of herself in a bikini that caught the eye of several of her famous friends. Additionally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on the island with his family for a week’s vacation. For obvious security reasons, the details of his trip have not been released. According to recent projections from the Ministry of Tourism, Jamaica will experience its strongest winter travel season this year, with record arrivals expected of 950,000 stopover visitors and 524,000 cruise passengers.

