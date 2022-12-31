Judy Levitt, Star Trek actress and wife of Walter Koenig, has died





Actress Judy Levitt, wife of Walter Koenig, has died. In 2022, Star Trek fans have lost several people familiar with its series and films. Some, like Nichelle Nichols and Kirstie Alley, were famous even to non-fans. Others, like two-time Star Trek: Voyager guest star Marva Hicks and “Women of Mudd” Maggie Thrett, were best known for their careers outside of the franchise, but hold a prominent place in the hearts of many fans. Sadly, another member of the Star Trek family passed away before the end of the year. December 9, actor Judy Levittalso wife of Walter Koenig, died at 83. Levitt’s daughter, Danielle Koenig announced the death of his mother on Instagram on December 14, remembering her as “beautiful, effervescent, kind, clumsy and extremely talented”. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 1939, Judy Levitt married Walter Koenig, Star Trek’s first Pavel Chekov, in 1965. They would have been married for 57 years by the next summer. Their two children are Danielle Koenig and late Andrew Koenig. In 1967 and 1968, Judy Levitt landed her first credited roles, in two episodes of Mission: Impossible. She remained, for the most part, a background and supporting actress during her career. According to SciFi Radio, she will be last seen in the upcoming Savage Midlife movie. Judy Levitt played a doctor, an admiral and an El-Aurian on Star Trek Judy Levitt has appeared in several projects with her husband, Walter Koenig. One was the 1989 science fiction film Lunar Trapwhich featured Koenig as the Space Shuttle Commander Camelot, fighting alien cyborgs on Earth’s moon. Levitt played the commander of another shuttle, the Intrepid. Levitt also twice played a Psi Cop, one of the telepathic law enforcement agents, in J. Michael Straczynski’s sci-fi series. Babylon 5. fans of Babylon 5 will recall that Walter Koenig played Bester, a senior Psi cop whose sardonic and sadistic ways couldn’t have been more different from the energetic and friendly Pavel Chekov. But Star Trek fans will best recognize Judy Levitt for her three small roles in the Star Trek movies. According to photographs from the Memory Alpha wiki, Levitt was the doctor at Mercy Hospital pushing the woman in a wheelchair who Dr. McCoy donated a new kidney to. Star Trek IV: The Journey Home (1986). She was also the Captain (although wearing an Admiral’s Cross on the shoulder strap of her tunic) with a coffeepot who asks the Commander-in-Chief, “Bill, are we talking about mothballing Starfleet?” in the first lecture sequence of Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country (1991). (See his line at 2:14 in the clip below.) And she’s an El-Aurian refugee in the opening, Company-B sequence of Star Trek Generations (1994). She had her back to the camera, but she was speaking directly to Commander Chekov, who was providing Lakul survivors, “It will be fine; We will help you. Although she was not a major on-screen presence in Star Trek, Judy Levitt was clearly a major positive force as (in Danielle’s words) “a great friend, wife, grandmother, aunt and mother-in-law”. May May Walter Koenig, Danielle Koenig and everyone who knew and loved Judy Levitt finds peace as they mourn her.

