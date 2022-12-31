



The trilogy of novels by the late Anne Rice, The life of the Mayfair witches, hits TV just in time to wish you a spooky new year. The series, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witchescentered on a neurosurgeon (white lotus star Alexandra Daddario) who learns that she comes from a family of witches. As one might guess, this changes his life quite drastically as sinister forces swirl around. Daddario will be joined by Tongayi Chirisa (Netflix’ Another life), Doom Patrol star Hannah Alline, great character actress Beth Grant (name a movie or series, she’s probably in it), Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin and one of our favorite rising trans actors, Jen Richards (Framing Agnes, MK-Ultra). Now the novels delve into some extremely taboo subjects, all framed by demonism and that signature gothic darkness of Anne Rice. In other words, exactly the kind of entertainment we want to help shake up Christmas. It drops on AMC in January, so light a black candle and summon your coven for a viewing party. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin go to theater camp The big news is, of course, that Dear Evan Hansen starring Ben Platt and the good doctor star Noah Galvin, friends for years and then a couple, got engaged, so congratulations to them. But the two also help create the new film theater campalongside fellow writers Molly Gordon (Library) and music video director Nick Lieberman. Gordon and Lieberman will co-direct from the four-way script (their feature directorial debut), and alongside Emmy-nominated composer Mark Sonnenblick (Fiery), the band of five will produce original music to be featured in the film. This is the story of a run-down theater camp in upstate New York (think back to the mid-2000s Camp which starred the young Anna Kendrick) and how the quirky staff must figure out how to carry on. If you hadn’t guessed it already, it also stars Gordon, Galvin and Platt among a cast that includes Amy Sedaris, Patti Harrison (together together), Modify (the bear), and Jimmy Tatro (The King of Staten Island). Theater children and you know who you are. Keep an eye out for this labor of love coming in 2023. Laid star Michaela Ja Rodriguez will play a car in a movie It makes our day whole: the wonderful shining light of LaidMichaela Ja Rodriguez, is in the new Transformers movie. It’s called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It’s the seventh of those absurd, monstrously loud films, and it’s about, we don’t know, other than the usual bit where giant robots become giant cars, and they fight and people get run over by them, which is always fun. (Don’t try to be cool and pretend you’re not into it.) Anyway, the great MJR will be playing a Terrorcon (we have no idea either) named Nightbird, who transforms into a Nissan Skyline GT-R R33, a racy but no-nonsense machine. The rest of the cast? Anthony Ramos (In the heights), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Pete Davidson (Body Body Body), Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh and Peter Dinklage. It hits theaters next June, just in time for Pride. Trans representation is making the leap to big, silly blockbusters, and we’ll be there for it, beaming like Nicole Kidman. Jesse Tyler Ferguson is not the cocaine bear He can usually have a beard, but modern family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson isn’t the bear we’re talking about this week now that the internet is abuzz with news of the upcoming dark comedy cocaine bear, a film that marks actress-director Elizabeth Banks’ next step as a filmmaker. Instead, it’s the true story of a real bear who ingested a lot of contraband cocaine and went on a rampage, poor thing. The bear in the movie will be computer generated it’s kinda hard to train a real bear to act like he’s eaten coke bricks and then maim people to death at the right time and we’ve seen the trailer, and he looks real, so no worries, but there will be plenty of human casualties in his path, including Ferguson, Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta. If you’re old enough to remember the giant bear delights of the late 70s,Jaws horror movie, grizzledyou’ll automatically understand the appeal of something like this, the revenge of nature we all deserve, giving you no Winnie-the-Pooh vibes in February 2023. Romeo San Vicente loves all bears.

