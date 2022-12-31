Entertainment
INTERVIEW: The creators behind ‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ give us insight into the making of the animated film
Charm came to audiences in 2021 and the film, which was made during the pandemic, hasn’t had the same kind of experience as other anime films. The actors, who bring the Madrigal family to life, didn’t meet at the premiere or sing together until the magic of the Hollywood Bowl brought them all together to perform!
Now that the performance is available to watch on Disney+ and the magic of Charm can be experienced in a new way with Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl. We see Stephanie Beatriz dressed as Mirabel and that alone is adorable, but the whole cast brought their characters to life in such a fun and exciting way that it was wonderful to see!
In preparation for the performance’s release on Disney+, I got to speak with some of the actors and creatives behind the live performance about that magic. Speaking with Adassa, who brought Dolores to life on stage and in film, her love for her character and this story was evident. But she talked about the magic of being able to do that on stage with her movie family and it’s definitely something to watch for the special (you should still watch because who doesn’t like to hear the songs of Charm?).
“We now become this emblem where all the families around the world can see that this is a familia,” she said. “It’s not perfect, you know, but it’s up to us. And now the familia has grown because we, together, not just as a cast, as these people who lend our voices, we have become a family with the dancers, with all these incredible musicians. When the background singers were singing, I was like, man, this sounds like the record. And it was the same guy and the same girl. And it’s amazing. Disney’s attention to detail so we can truly feel it all and now audiences at home who couldn’t be there during those nights we gave our hearts and souls on that stage can enjoy it on Disney+ December 28.”
You can see our full interview here:
______________
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is available on Disney+ now!
(photo: Disney)
