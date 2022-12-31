2022 Year in Review: Top Entertainment Stories





Editor’s note: WNCT will be sharing its top stories of 2022 across multiple categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall pageviews from analytics numbers that Google gathered. ===== GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – From celebrity deaths to the Jay Leno scare, MrBeast breaking more records and Guy Fieri visiting eastern North Carolina, 2022 has been an active year of stories and news . WNCT has compiled its ten most popular stories of 2022. Each story 10. Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76 (2,562 views) Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna made them Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, died in April. She was 76 years old. Naomi Judd (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File) 9. Local US Cellular stores in the spotlight of Undercover Boss (3,154 page views) Undercover has its perks, especially when it finally gets aired on national television. The American cellphone in Greenville was featured on an episode of “Undercover Boss” in March. 8. Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30 (3,873 page views) Cheslie Kryst, the winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant and correspondent for entertainment news show Extra, died at the age of 30 in January. Cheslie Kryst (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BET) 7. Mary J. Blige, George W. Bush and Everyone Else on North Carolina’s Biggest Stages in September (4,456 page views) September was a huge month as big names visited North Carolina. From Alan Jackson to Mary J. Blige follows him and even former President George W. Bush. 6. MrBeast seeks a record milestone with YouTube (4,700 page views) Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, was looking to significantly increase his portfolio. Forbes magazine said he brought in a 10-figure valuation for his many lucrative trips. 5. Jay Leno in good spirits after suffering severe burns in a car fire (5,949 page views) Jay Leno was being treated for severe burns to his face and body after being injured in a car fire in November. 4. Lawsuit filed against Fixer to Fabulous hosts (6,195 page views) A lawsuit was filed two years ago against Dave and Jenny Marrs, the couple who host HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous. It got a lot of attention from our readers in 2022. 3. Greenville Native Talks Budding Acting Career, New Movie (6,677 views) The acting bug caught Greenville native Adaisha Strong at an early age. Now you can see his hard work pay off in a new movie. 2. Lara Logan says she was kicked out of Fox News (11,994 page views) Former CBS reporter Lara Logan claims she was kicked out of Fox News following controversial comments she made in 2021 comparing Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. 1. Atlantic Beach Restaurant will be featured Friday on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (24,783 page views) Food so good, Guy Fieri had to visit North Carolina. The “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” host visited this Atlantic Beach restaurant to shoot a segment for his show. It was one of many he did in the Carteret County area.

